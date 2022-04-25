Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble presents Beethoven, T.S. Eliot

Hope and Recovery: Beethoven Opus 132 and T. S. Eliot Four Quartets will be presented Friday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Staunton, Saturday, May 21 at 4 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church in Richmond, and Sunday, May 22 at 4 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick.

Tickets are available online and at the door, $25; $10 (youth). Pre-concert talk starts one-half hour before each performance. For more information, go online at www.tnrbaroque.org, email info@tnrbaroque.org, or call 434-409-3424.

Named for a colonial route through Central Virginia, Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble specializes in the performance of historical repertoires from both sides of the Atlantic. The musicianship is founded on a vigorous historical approach, offering little- known music of the baroque as well as incisive performances of well-known favorites.

In addition to the subscription series, Three Notch’d Road musicians perform in schools throughout Central Virginia. Three Notch’d Road has appeared at the Waterford Concert Series, the Ewell Concert Series at The College of William & Mary, Shenandoah University’s Bach-Handel Festival, the Boston Early Music Festival Fringe Concert Series, and the Tuesday Concert Series at Church of the Epiphany in Washington, D.C. They have collaborated twice with the University of Virginia Chamber Singers under the direction of Michael Slon, most recently in a concert version of Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas.

In 2016, Three Notch’d Road was featured on the prestigious Music at Dumbarton Oaks concert series, and in 2013, they presented the music of Salamone Rossi at the Italian Embassy (both in Washington, D.C.).

The 11th season is sponsored in part by grants from The Bama Works Fund of Dave Matthews Band in the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, the Rea Charitable Trust, the Virginia Commission for the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

