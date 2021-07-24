Three charged in bribery scheme

Three individuals made their initial appearances in federal court this week on charges of participating in a bribery scheme.

According to the indictment, Susan May Keim, 52, and Russell John Keim, Sr., 59, of Hopewell, allegedly accepted bribes from Rodney Gale Wilson, 65, of Imperial, Mo., in return for Susan Keim’s award of federal subcontracts to Wilson’s company, C&L Supply.

According to the indictment, Susan Keim worked for Skookum Educational Services, a company that contracted with the federal government to provide maintenance and supply services at Fort Lee. Rodney Wilson was the owner of C&L Supply, a company formed for the sole purpose of selling supplies for Skookum for use at Fort Lee.

From 2013 to 2018, in return for the award of the subcontracts valued at least $912,765.89 and the supply of confidential information, Wilson allegedly provided various things of value, totaling at least $92,039.79, to Susan and her spouse, Russell Keim, including: checks and cash payments to Russell Keim disguised as compensation to Russell Keim for work performed for C&L Supply, when, in fact, Russell Keim never worked for that company; and payments for work done on a property owned by Susan and Russell Keim.

All three individuals are charged with conspiracy and payment, and receipt of bribes. If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

The defendants will be arraigned before U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr. on Aug. 16.