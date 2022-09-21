Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
things get real jmu after two easy wins opens sun belt play at app state
College FB/MBB

Things get real: JMU, after two easy wins, opens Sun Belt play at App State

Chris Graham
Last updated:
jmu football
(© Steve Heap – Steve Jacobson)

JMU debuted in FBS with two easy home wins – 44-7 in the season opener against Middle Tennessee State, 63-7 over Norfolk State in Week 2.

Coming off an early bye, now things get real for the Dukes, in the form of Appalachian State, which is only the talk of all of college football.

App State (2-1) lost its opener, 63-61, to North Carolina, rallying from a big fourth-quarter deficit to tie the game late, and missing on a pair of two-point tries in the final minute.

Then the Mountaineers went to Texas A&M and pulled the 17-14 upset in Week 2, sending thousands of App State students to the streets of downtown Boone to celebrate.

That led to ESPN “Gameday” to change its plans and head to Boone last weekend, ahead of an improbable 32-28 win over Troy, on a touchdown on a Hail Mary on the game’s final play.

If there was ever cause to think that a team could be headed for a letdown, it might be this one, against a program in its first year of FBS that was picked to finish sixth in the Sun Belt East Division in the preseason.

What to know about App State

The ‘Neers are averaging 473.3 yards and 36.7 points per game. QB Chase Brice, who started his career at Clemson, moved on to Duke for a year before landing in Boone, has put up nice numbers this season (773 passing yards, nine TDs, one INT, 154.6 passer rating).

The backfield has been productive as well, led by 6’2”, 225-pound redshirt junior Camerun Peoples (85.0 yards/g).

Appalachian State averages 208.0 yards per game on the ground.

The receiver corps features 6’2” sophomore Christian Horn (10 catches, 169 yards, 2 TDs), 5’9” redshirt sophomore Deshaun Davis (15 catches, 127 yards, 1 TD), 6’2” redshirt sophomore Kaedin Robinson (7 catches, 119 yards, 1 TD) and 6’4” redshirt freshman Henry Pearson (8 catches, 98 yards, 2 TDs).

The defense, with all the points allowed, has allowed a respectable 367.0 yards per game.

The guys to watch on that side:

  • DE Jalen McLeod (80.6 PFF grade, 2 sacks, 10 QB pressures)
  • DE Nick Hampton (78.6 PFF grade, 4 sacks, 11 QB pressures)
  • CB Steven Jones (61.9 PFF grade, 90.3 NFL passer rating against)

Details

JMU (2-0) at Appalachian State (2-1), 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
Line: App State -7
Over/under: 58.5
Projected final score: App State 33, JMU 26

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Three ‘stealth’ strategies to engage employees in health initiatives when wellness programs fail
Crystal Graham
acc football

Booking the ACC: WVU-Virginia Tech, UVA-‘Cuse, plus Clemson-Wake headline top-heavy card
Chris Graham

ACC Football this week will open like most AEW “Dynamite” shows do, with the main event at the beginning of the show.

Augusta Regional Dental Clinic

$100k grant to Augusta Regional Dental Clinic will treat nearly 1,000 low-income patients
Crystal Graham

The Virginia Healthcare Foundation has awarded at $100,000 grant to the Augusta Regional Dental Clinic to provide affordable dental care to low-income residents.

halloween trick or treaters

Annual Downtown Halloween Festival returns to Ting Pavilion on Oct. 29
Crystal Graham
randall eppard

Staunton: Authorities lead search for man last seen on Sept. 9
Staff/Wire

The Argentine Football Association presents its sponsorship agreement with BC.GAME
Johan Wallman
irs taxes

IRS whistleblower awarded $16.8 million in tax evasion scheme
Rebecca Barnabi