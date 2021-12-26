The eco-friendly way to save money: Recycling and reusing furniture

Published Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, 9:45 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

With the rising awareness of environmental issues, many people are looking for ways to make a difference and help save the planet. This awareness then created the idea of an eco-friendly lifestyle. An eco-friendly lifestyle is about minimizing your impact on the environment and making sure you are conscious of what happens to any waste that is created. There are many ways you can do to implement an eco-friendly lifestyle such as practicing recycling, reusing and repurposing items.

One way for homeowners to live a greener lifestyle is by repurposing furniture items they already have in their home, rather than buying new ones every time something breaks or wears out. They do this by recycling and removing furniture from their homes to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and save money.

Kwiksweep covers the topic of how you can save money by recycling, reusing and repurposing furniture in your home, as well as what you can do if you need to remove the furniture.

Recycling furniture

There are many ways you can recycle furniture. The first is to donate it to charity so that others can get used out of the items you no longer need. Many charities, such as Oxfam, accept furniture donations. In addition to that, you can also sell your items on online classifieds websites like Craigslist or even have a garage sale so others who might need the item can buy it from you at a cheaper price than buying new ones. This way, you can get rid of your old furniture and get money at the same time.

Reusing furniture

Another way you can help save the planet by recycling furniture is through reusing items instead of throwing them away. By simply giving your old furniture a new purpose, you can extend its life, save your money and help create a greener home by reducing waste at the same time.

There are many ways you can reuse furniture items in your space, such as turning old drawers into side tables or painting an old cupboard door white to use as decoration on the wall of your living room.

Repurposing furniture items

Another thing you can do is repurpose your old furniture items into new ones by changing their appearance while keeping them intact at the same time. For example, you can take apart an old bed frame and use its wood planks for creating new shelving units or desks, or an older chair may not be able to be used in the same way as before, but you can still cut off some of its legs and use it for a plant stand.

As well as recycling or reusing your old furniture items, you should also always consider repurposing them so they can have a new purpose in your home. This will help you save money and create a more eco-friendly environment around you.

What to do if you need to remove furniture from your home?

If there is a specific piece of furniture in your house that has become damaged beyond repair and needs replacing, or maybe something you found out for whatever reason cannot be recycled such as an old mattress, you will need to remove it from your home.

You can remove the furniture items by yourself by renting a van and taking the items to your local dump but there are regulations you must follow when disposing of furniture items, such as mattresses and old appliances. For example, if you have a bed that needs removing from the room then it must be wrapped in plastic before being taken out of your house because beds can cause dust mites if not disposed of correctly.

This can be a nuisance for one person to do the whole process, that’s why sometimes it is easier to just contact your local removal companies that can take away all of your old furniture items and recycle them properly.

What does furniture removal company do?

These furniture removal companies are well-skilled in taking away old and damaged pieces of furniture from your home safe and secure. They will also be able to help you decide what would be the best option for disposing of that particular piece of damaged furniture because there are different regulations for how you dispose of certain items, such as mattresses, beds, and old appliances. These furniture companies are environmentally-friendly companies that can take away your old pieces of furniture and dispose of them following the safety standards to help keep the planet safe.

Story by Mark Mensa

Related



