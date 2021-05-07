The best resources for online instructors

Published Friday, May. 7, 2021, 2:06 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

When it comes time to train new employees or to help them get ready for an exam for a new certification, you may want to sign them up for online courses. When making this decision, you want to make sure that you find a course with a great instructor.

What to look for to find a good online class instructor

When you are looking for an online class that an instructor teaches, there is only one way to know that you will have a good instructor. That is when the company is willing to give you a refund guarantee on that instructor’s performance. If the company did not know that they have the best instructors, they would not guarantee.

Finding an online class instructor for your project manager

Velociteach is the best company to choose when you are looking for training classes for Project Managers. The first training any Project Manager will need to take is a class that prepares them to take their Project Manager Professional Exam (PMP). Velociteach offers online courses that are taught virtually by online instructors.

All the PMP classes offered by Velociteach offer all the hours needed to meet the requirements to register and take the PMP. They also guarantee their online courses that are taught by one of their instructors. If your Project Manager does not pass the PMP by his 3rd try within a year of finishing his course, Velociteach will give you a 100% refund.

The fact that Velociteach offers a guarantee on their instructors’ performance lets you know that they know they have hired quality instructors and that your Project Manager will be learning what they need to know to be successful when they take the PMP.

When your Project Manager takes the course to prepare them for the PMP from Velociteach, they will be given practice tests that are structured like the PMP to know exactly what to expect on the day of their exam.

Velociteach is constantly updating its course to ensure that it covers all the information in the newest version of the test. This should give you peace of mind in knowing that your Project Manager will get the most up-to-date information available before taking their PMP.

Reasons to trust Velociteach

If the guarantee that Velocitech is willing to use to back up their instructors is not enough of a reason to trust them, maybe seeing their resume will help. Velociteach has been won several awards. Here is a list of a few…

2018 Online Learning Library Watch List company

2017 Top Online Learning Library company

S. Chamber of Commerce Blue Ribbon award

PMI 2012 Continuing Education Provider of the year

Velociteach has also worked with several well-known companies.

Pepsico

Tesla

Weight Watchers

Johnson & Johnson

FedEx

The Home Depot

Volvo

Many More

Reserve your project manager a seat

Now that you have seen Velociteach’s impressive resume and you know that they will guarantee the performance of the online instructors. It is clear that they are the best choice to get your Project Manager ready to pass their PMP.

Velociteach’s course designed to prepare your Project Manager to take their PMP includes all the hours they need to qualify for the test. It also includes practice tests that will be structured like the PMP so they know what to expect on exam day.

Velociteach’s online class is a perfect fit for your needs so it is time for you to take the next step and reserve your Project Managers spot so you can have peace of mind in knowing they will pass their PMP.

Related

Comments