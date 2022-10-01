Menu
the best places to enjoy fall color along the blue ridge parkway
Culture

The best places to enjoy fall color along the Blue Ridge Parkway

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
Blue Ridge Parkway autumn
Linn Cove Viaduct during autumn by J. Scott Graham/Photo courtesy Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation

Photographer J. Scott Graham has been photographing fall color on the Blue Ridge Parkway for 33 years and 33 autumns.

Want to know the best places to enjoy fall color along the Parkway?

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation will host a 30-minute webinar with Graham who will discuss the best ways to enjoy fall color along the Parkway.

The webinar will take place on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 11 a.m.

Graham will share tips for finding and photographing fall color and discuss his experiences exploring the Parkway.

He recently released the book, Blue Ridge Parkway, A Magnificent Journey.

Though most well-known for his legendary images of the Blue Ridge Parkway and Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Graham has an impressive portfolio that he utilizes to create brands for many state parks, national historic sites, and picturesque destinations throughout the United States and in the Caribbean. 

The webinar is the latest installment of the Insider’s Report series, which highlights the foundation’s projects and programs, ways to enjoy the national park unit, Parkway history, and more.

To register for the webinar, visit BRPFoundation.org/events.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

