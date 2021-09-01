SVEC ready for power outages

Published Wednesday, Sep. 1, 2021, 10:24 am

Shenandoah Valley Electric CooperativeIf power outages occur during today’s storms, Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative will be ready to respond.

The main points for SVEC members are:

  • Please report outages to 1-800-234-7832, online at svec.coop or through the MySVEC member app.
  • Do not report outages over social media.
  • In case of multiple events, crews will work to get the largest number of members back in service first.
  • Make sure your cell phone and other devices are fully charged in advance.
  • Never touch a downed power line and do not make any attempts to clear trees or other debris from power lines.

 


