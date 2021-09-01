SVEC ready for power outages
If power outages occur during today’s storms, Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative will be ready to respond.
The main points for SVEC members are:
- Please report outages to 1-800-234-7832, online at svec.coop or through the MySVEC member app.
- Do not report outages over social media.
- In case of multiple events, crews will work to get the largest number of members back in service first.
- Make sure your cell phone and other devices are fully charged in advance.
- Never touch a downed power line and do not make any attempts to clear trees or other debris from power lines.