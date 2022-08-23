Students return to MBU without pandemic restrictions for the first time since 2019
Mary Baldwin University is set to welcome 322 new undergraduate students to the main campus in Staunton for the start of the 2022–2023 academic year – and another 92 students online.
First-year and transfer students will move into their dorms on Wednesday, then participate in several days of orientation activities and events designed to kickstart their college experience. Virtual attendance options are available for online students. This will be the first in-person move in day and orientation since 2019 without pandemic-related restrictions.
Fall classes at MBU’s College of Health Sciences in Fishersville began on Aug. 22.
Upper-level students will return to Mary Baldwin from Aug. 27-28.
Fall classes start on Aug. 29.
Students will bring an array of backgrounds, interests, and perspectives to campus, affirming Mary Baldwin’s commitment to providing a diverse and inclusive campus experience that prepares learners to thrive in the global economy of tomorrow:
- 74 percent in-state, 23 percent out-of-state, 3 percent international
- 71 percent female, 27 percent male, 2 percent did not disclose gender
- 50 percent students of color
- 25 percent first-generation college students
MBU has recently launched a new initiative that aims to rewrite the roadmap around personal and professional development in higher education. The process starts with recalibrated orientation experiences that inspire and equip students with tangible skills for adapting to the college environment.
A new team of dedicated success coaches will meet with learners one-on-one to craft custom success plans based on their academic interests and career goals.
They’ll then work to plug students into pertinent university offerings and student/alumni networks, connect them to like-minded peers and faculty mentors, and hold frequent check-ins to monitor progress throughout their academic journey.