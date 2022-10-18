Student debt relief application site open, ‘gamechanger for millions of Americans’

The application site for student debt relief went live today after a beta version surfaced late last week.

President Joe Biden made the announcement today in a news conference.

“Today, I’m announcing how millions — millions of people, working- and middle-class folks, can apply for — to get this relief. And it’s simple, and it’s now. It’s easy. It’s fast,” he said.

The application is live at StudentAid.gov

You’ll be able to fill out your name, Social Security number, date of birth, and contact information. There are no forms to upload. The application is available in English and in Spanish, on desktop and mobile.

“It takes less than five minutes,” Biden said. “And if you have any questions, you follow up – we will be able to follow up with you.”

While the website is now live, it may take a couple of months for requests to be processed. There may also be unforeseen delays as multiple lawsuits have also been filed to prevent student debt relief.

“This is a gamechanger for millions of Americans. We’re getting moving. And it took an incredible amount of effort to get this website done in such a short time,” President Biden said.

In total, more than 40 million Americans can stand to benefit from this relief, and about 90 percent of that relief is going to go people making less than $75,000 a year, according to Biden.

“I will never apologize for helping working Americans and middle-class people as they recover from the pandemic, especially not the same Republicans who voted for a $2 trillion tax cut in the last administration — mainly benefitting the wealthiest Americans and the largest corporations — and didn’t pay for a penny of it and racked up a deficit,” Biden said.

“And despite what the Republican officials say, we can afford — we’re able to afford this student loan relief. It’s because of our historic deficit reduction that Republicans voted against,” he said.

The Student Borrower Protection Center issued a statement regarding the launch of the website.

“Today, President Biden took a major step forward to help free millions of American workers and families from the weight of the student loan debt crisis – an extraordinary achievement in its own right and a clear reminder of the work that remains to be done,” said SBPC executive director Mike Pierce. “The door to transformational debt relief is now officially open, millions have already walked through it and we must ensure no borrower is left behind.

“Make no mistake, this would not have been possible without the millions of borrowers who spoke out and the Biden Administration who demonstrated the power of a government that listens and centers the people,” Pierce said. “We applaud the Administration’s efforts thus far and look forward to working towards a future where no borrower has to bear the burden of student debt.”

The application for student debt relief will remain open until Dec. 31, 2023.