streaking frednats make it five in a row with 9 7 win

The FredNats roared back from an early 5-0 deficit to win for a fifth straight time Thursday at Carilion Clinic Field. The FredNats scored seven times in the final four innings to seal a 9-7 win.

TJ White provided the first spark for the comeback effort, blasting his 11th home run to reduce the Red Sox lead to 5-1 in the second. Will Frizzell picked up RBI singles in the fifth and sixth to further the comeback effort. An error following his second RBI base hit tied the game at 5-5 in the fifth.

The Red Sox reclaimed the advantage at 7-5 in the seventh, but the FredNats were not done. In the eighth, a wild pitch scored Jacob Young before Frizzell picked up his third RBI on a sacrifice fly to plate JT Arruda.

Young scored three times in the game and has now scored 115 times this season. He leads all of Major League and Minor League Baseball in runs scored. HIs closest competitor is Aaron Judge, who has 110.

Maxwell Romero Jr. became the hero in the ninth with a base hit to score Trey Lipscomb, who led the frame off with a single himself. Young then put down a bunt single to score Jared McKenzie and run the lead to 9-7.

Chance Huff moved to 2-0 in a FredNats uniform with a scoreless eighth. Riggs Threadgill earned his ninth save with a quick ninth.

The FredNats begin the 2022 Carolina League playoffs this Tuesday. The team’s trip to the postseason will be the first for the franchise since the relocation to Fredericksburg. The playoffs will open with a best-of-three divisional round vs. Lynchburg September 13-16. The winner will meet either Myrtle Beach or Charleston September 18-21 for the championship.

The FredNats now stand at 41-21 in the second half. The team will host Lynchburg in the divisional round playoff game to open the postseason September 13 at 7:05 pm. Tickets are available at frednats.com/playoffs.