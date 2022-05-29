Stephen Strasburg solid in second rehab start: FredNats beat Salem Sox, 7-4

Washington Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg pitched five no-hit innings and faced one over the minimum in his second rehab start on Sunday in front of a capacity crowd in Fredericksburg.

Sammy Infante and Leandro Emiliani each hit two home runs, and the FredNats beat the Salem Red Sox 7-4 on Sunday in front of over 5,600 fans at Virginia Credit Union Stadium to split the series with Salem.

Strasburg had six strikeouts and just one walk in five no-hit innings. He threw 58 pitches and 38 strikes, and was very sharp in his second rehab stint in Fredericksburg this week, consistently hitting 94 mph with his four-seam fastball, and looks ready to make a return to the main roster.

Neither team had a hit until the bottom of the fourth inning when Infante hit his league-leading 11th homer of the year, a two-run shot that scored Branden Boissiere.

Salem scored a run in the sixth to make it 2-1, and then after a double by Brady House, Leandro Emiliani took a hanging breaking ball to right field for his sixth of the year to make it 4-1.

Boissiere singled, and then Infante came up again in the sixth and blasted his 12th homer over the left field fence to push the lead to 6-1. Today was Infante’s second multi-homer game of the season.

Emiliani hit his second of the day in the seventh.

After dropping the first two of the series to Salem, the FredNats win three out of the last four in the series to earn a split.

Fredericksburg will now head to Segra Stadium in Fayetteville, N.C. for a six-game set with the Woodpeckers starting on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

