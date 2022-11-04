Staunton: Two schools placed on lockdown on report of masked man carrying bow and arrow

Two Staunton schools were placed on lockdown after police received a report that a masked man carrying a bow and arrow was in the area.

It turns out that the masked man was a 13-year-old male, who has been charged with trespassing and is being held at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center.

The incident was reported to Staunton Police at 9:30 a.m.

The schools involved were A.R. Ware Elementary and Shelburne Middle School.

The juvenile was taken into custody without incident, according to police.