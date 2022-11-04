Menu
staunton two schools placed on lockdown on report of masked man carrying bow and arrow
News

Staunton: Two schools placed on lockdown on report of masked man carrying bow and arrow

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© Артем Константинов – stock.adobe.com)

Two Staunton schools were placed on lockdown after police received a report that a masked man carrying a bow and arrow was in the area.

It turns out that the masked man was a 13-year-old male, who has been charged with trespassing and is being held at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center.

The incident was reported to Staunton Police at 9:30 a.m.

The schools involved were A.R. Ware Elementary and Shelburne Middle School.

The juvenile was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

