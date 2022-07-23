Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Schedule for week of July 25-29
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.
Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY
INTERSTATE 64
*NEW* Mile marker 21 to 24, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures, including along Exit 21 off-ramps for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
*UPDATE* Mile marker 26 to 27, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane and shoulder closures for painting of Jefferson Street overpass bridge, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 31.
Exit 35, westbound – Partial off-ramp closure for bridge painting, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 31.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 269 (Longdale Furnace Road) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures for painting of I-64 overpass bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 31.
*NEW* Route 311 (Kanawha Trail) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 159 (Dunlap Creek Road) and Route 600 (Gravel Ridge Drive), July 25 – August 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
BATH COUNTY
PRIMARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 629 (Deerfield Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing between Route 627 (Scotchtown Draft Road) and Augusta County line, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 14.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY
INTERSTATE 64
*NEW* Mile marker 55 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 11 bridge, Sunday and Monday nights (July 24-25) from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
*NEW* Mile marker 57 to 56, westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling, paving and striping operations, July 31 – August 4 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Exit 187 to 190, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for inspection of Route 60 overpass bridge, Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Exit 205, northbound – Off- and on-ramp shoulder closures 24/7 with occasional overnight ramp closures as needed. Traffic restrictions are for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound overnight single lane closures between Lexington city limits and Berkys Lane for milling, paving and striping operations, July 31 – August 25 nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
*NEW* Route 39 (Maury River Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 602 (Walkers Creek Road) and Route 727 (Smokey Row Road), July 21 – 25 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Lane closures possible in area of I-81 northbound ramps during daytime or overnight hours. Traffic restrictions are due to interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
HIGHLAND COUNTY
PRIMARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing on parts of Route 607 (Big Valley Road), Route 614 (Cowpasture River Road), Route 616 (Lower Fork Road), Route 617 (Seldom Seen Road), Route 633 (Moats Lane), Route 635 (Possum Trot Lane), Route 641 (Ruckman Lane) and Route 644 (Hardscrabble Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 14.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads, pavement patching, and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
AUGUSTA COUNTY
INTERSTATE 64
Mile marker 95 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of August 25.
*NEW* Mile marker 97 to 99, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures, including along Exit 99 off-ramps for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mile marker 100 to 96, westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations with occasional overnight ramp closures as needed, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of July 31.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures for utility work between Staunton city limits and Route 1919 (Verona Court Boulevard), Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
*NEW* Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 612 (New Hope-Crimora Road/Crimora Mine Road) and Rockingham County line, July 25 – August 26 nights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 848 (Rankin Lane) and Route 633 (Patton Farm Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 31.
Route 613 (Old Greenville Road) – Shoulder closures for utility pole installation between Route 872 (Mill Creek Road) and Route 694 (Chestnut Ridge Road), 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Friday.
Route 613 (Kyles Mill Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 747/613 (Mossy Creek Road) and Route 42 (Scenic Highway) for replacement of bridge over Mossy Creek through Thursday. Follow posted detour.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control on Route 1910 (Beverley Street), Route 1912 (Jefferson Street), Route 1913 (Highland Avenue) and Route 1914 (Augusta Street) for resurfacing operations, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 14.
Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 237 to 251, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, including along off-ramps, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through September 9.
Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for rock and soil testing at various bridges, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of August 25. State police will assist with traffic control.
*NEW* Mile marker 247 to 249, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for sign work, Monday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Mile marker 248 to 242, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 30.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 955 (Jacksons Way) and Route 754 (Rocky Bar Road), July 26 – August 12 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 1701 (Washington Avenue) and Route 642 (Captain Yancey Road), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of August 25.
Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 644 (Resort Drive) – Northbound and southbound overnight single lane closures for paving operations between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 646 (Bloomer Springs Road), July 27 – August 11 nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Closed between Route 867 (North River Road) and Route 989 (Creekside Drive) for roadway improvements and bridge replacement at Pleasant Run. Follow posted detour. Speed limit on detour route is 25 miles an hour. Estimated project completion April 2023.
*NEW* Route 687 (Massanetta Springs Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 689 (Shen Lake Drive), July 27 – August 11 nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
*NEW* Route 872 (Hightown Lane) – Road closures between Route 619 (Simmers Valley Road) and Route 721 (Longs Pump Road) for replacement of bridge with box culvert, July 25 – August 12. Follow posted detour.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
PAGE COUNTY
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 211/340 (Lee Highway, Luray) – Turn lanes closed to Route 737 (Northcott Drive) and no left turns for westbound traffic onto Route 211 Business (West Main Street). Traffic restrictions are for road improvements through September 30. Follow posted detours. Project completion scheduled for December 2022.
Route 211/340 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion of July 2022.
Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Shoulder closures for road improvements between Route 211 (Lee Highway) and Carillon Drive through December 2022.
Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 737 (Northcott Drive) – Closed between Route 211/340 and Route 211 Business (West Main Street) for road improvements and roundabout construction through December 2022. Follow posted detour.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 282 to 294, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for resurfacing operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 30.
Mile marker 295 to 299, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night. Overnight closures of Exits 296 and 298 as needed.
*UPDATE* Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 3. Includes overnight single lane and shoulder closures as needed for loading and unloading equipment between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday (July 30).
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 11 (Congress Street/Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 211 (Old Cross Road) and Route 698 (Palmyra Church Road) for ditch cleaning operations, 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through August 5.
Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.
Route 11/55 (Massanutten Street) – Flagger traffic control between Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) and Route 11/55 (King Street) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday.
Route 55/48 (John Marshall Highway/Massanutten Street) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 754 (Laurel Hill Way) and Warren County line, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through August 5.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
FREDERICK COUNTY
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 313 to 314 – Northbound and southbound overnight single lane closures as needed for maintenance of Route 50/17 overpass, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of August 25.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) – Alternating lane closures for storm sewer installation between Route 627 (Reliance Road) and Skirmisher Lane, Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 259 (Carpers Pike) and West Virginia state line for safety enhancement project, weeknights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Estimated completion October 21.
Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Overnight single lane closures between I-81 on- and off-ramps for maintenance of bridge over I-81, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of August 25.
Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in September 2022.
Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound traffic uses median crossovers between Route 644 and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive) to share northbound Opequon Creek bridge. Northbound and southbound traffic limited to one lane. Work zone is for bridge replacement with completion scheduled for September 2022.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 627 (Reliance Road) – Alternating lane closures for road and utility work between Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) and Route 1116 (Carolyn Avenue), Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
*NEW* Route 642 (Tasker Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 1030 (Mimosa Drive) and Route 37, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 22.
Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for roadway and utility work, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
CLARKE COUNTY
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 50 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Westbound right lane closures for shoulder repairs and pipe replacement between Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road) and Route 606 (Mount Carmel Road), Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
WARREN COUNTY
INTERSTATE 66
Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 3.
Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 3.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 3.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Flagger traffic control for safety improvements between Shenandoah County line and Front Royal town limits, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.
Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work in area of Route 664 (Whipporwill Road), 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through August 12.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
To obtain traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or go to www.511Virginia.org. The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. Follow VDOT on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.