Home Real-estate market in Virginia has strong March: Sales, inventory, prices up
State/National News

Real-estate market in Virginia has strong March: Sales, inventory, prices up

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
open house real estate sign listing agent
Photo: © MargJohnsonVA/stock.adobe.com

Great news for people who already have homes: buyers and sellers are returning to the real-estate market in Virginia, which means, more money to be made.

That’s not-so-great news for people who are unhoused or underhoused, of course, but then, that’s their problem.

“March’s numbers confirm that Virginia’s housing market is building real momentum in 2026,” said Ryan Price, the chief economist at the Virginia Association of REALTORS®. “Sales are rising, inventory is expanding, and buyers are responding to improved conditions. While mortgage rates remain sensitive to global events and inflation pressures, the underlying demand in Virginia is still very strong.

“How rates move in the coming weeks will be a key factor in determining whether this pace continues through late spring,” Price said.

This sure seems to be Virginia REALTORS® saying they hope Donald Trump is successful with his pressure campaign on the Federal Reserve to drop interest rates, which it has been loathe to do given all other indicators pointing to a need to keep them where they are.

Inflation is up beyond where it was in 2024, with gas and diesel at 20-year highs, with a war of choice raging in the Middle East.

Worrying about interest rates against a backdrop of pending economic calamity might seem a bit selfish.

Anyway.

According to the March 2026 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, there were 8,388 homes sold in March, an increase of 679 sales compared to last year, an 8.8 percent gain.

Inside the numbers

  • Year‑to‑date sales are up 6.4 percent.
  • March sales rose 27.5% from February.
  • The statewide median sales price was $425,000.
  • There were 14,846 new listings in March, up 6.7 percent from last year.
  • Active listings rose to 20,979, marking the highest March inventory level since 2020.
  • The statewide median days on market was 16 days, four days slower than last year.
  • There were 10,121 pending sales in March, a 7.3 percent increase from last year.

Support AFP

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Spotlight

1 Waynesboro: Attorney backs off threat to sue over affordable-housing grant
2 Mark Warner mourning the loss of his daughter, Madison, to Type 1 diabetes
3 Orange County, 60 percent-plus Trump in 2024, lost a major employer, because of Trump
4 Waynesboro: Number of unhoused seeking shelter up dramatically in recent months
5 Podcast: Quiet UVA Basketball portal season, UVA Baseball still in Top 10

Latest News

waynesboro symphony orchestra
Schools, Arts, Media

Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra turns 30: Betcha didn’t know we had one of those here

Chris Graham
senior woman on computer laptop elder fraud scam
Local/Regional News

Albemarle County: Work to GIS system may lead to service disruptions

Chris Graham

The Albemarle County GIS Viewer may be down for periods of time over the weekend as the county government performs maintenance and systems updates.

baltimore orioles mlb
Baseball

Series Preview: Baltimore Orioles return to Camden Yards, to face BoSox

Chris Graham

Baltimore took two of three at Kansas City to close out a 3-4 road trip on a high note, the highlight being the 7-5 win on Monday in a 12-inning game that saw the O’s record just one base hit in the first eight innings.

washington nationals
Baseball

Series Preview: Washington Nationals set for three with Chicago White Sox

Chris Graham
virginia beach oceanfront boardwalk atlantic avenue
State/National News

Court issues injunction blocking all-ages curfew on Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Chris Graham
kyle johnson uva baseball
Baseball

UVA Baseball: #10 ‘Hoos head to Pitt to start stretch run toward June

Chris Graham
whit babcock virginia tech
Football

Whit Babcock announces ‘retirement’ as AD at Virginia Tech

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status