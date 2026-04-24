Great news for people who already have homes: buyers and sellers are returning to the real-estate market in Virginia, which means, more money to be made.

That’s not-so-great news for people who are unhoused or underhoused, of course, but then, that’s their problem.

“March’s numbers confirm that Virginia’s housing market is building real momentum in 2026,” said Ryan Price, the chief economist at the Virginia Association of REALTORS®. “Sales are rising, inventory is expanding, and buyers are responding to improved conditions. While mortgage rates remain sensitive to global events and inflation pressures, the underlying demand in Virginia is still very strong.

“How rates move in the coming weeks will be a key factor in determining whether this pace continues through late spring,” Price said.

This sure seems to be Virginia REALTORS® saying they hope Donald Trump is successful with his pressure campaign on the Federal Reserve to drop interest rates, which it has been loathe to do given all other indicators pointing to a need to keep them where they are.

Inflation is up beyond where it was in 2024, with gas and diesel at 20-year highs, with a war of choice raging in the Middle East.

Worrying about interest rates against a backdrop of pending economic calamity might seem a bit selfish.

Anyway.

According to the March 2026 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, there were 8,388 homes sold in March, an increase of 679 sales compared to last year, an 8.8 percent gain.

Inside the numbers

Year‑to‑date sales are up 6.4 percent.

March sales rose 27.5% from February.

The statewide median sales price was $425,000.

There were 14,846 new listings in March, up 6.7 percent from last year.

Active listings rose to 20,979, marking the highest March inventory level since 2020.

The statewide median days on market was 16 days, four days slower than last year.

There were 10,121 pending sales in March, a 7.3 percent increase from last year.