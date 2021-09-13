Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for Sept. 13-17

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 25 to 26, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridges over Sioux Avenue, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 17.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Hot Springs Road) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control for paving operations between Route 640 (Falls Road) and Covington city limits, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through September 17.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, shoulder repairs and asphalt patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work and pavement patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 678 (Indian Draft Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) and 3.7 miles north of Route 39 for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through September 17.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge painting operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through September 30.

*NEW* Mile marker 54 to 55 including exit 55, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for sign maintenance, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 174 to 197, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for line-painting operations, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through September 16.

*UPDATE* Exit 205, southbound – Off- and on-ramp shoulders closed 24/7 for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Southbound right lane closures for shoulder repairs near intersection with Route 606 (Raphine Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Road closed between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 706 (Steeles Fort Road) for intersection improvements, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Follow posted detour.

Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Occasional flagger traffic control in area of I-81 ramps for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 84 (Mill Gap Road) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations between Route 220 (Jackson River Road) and West Virginia state line, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through September 17.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, tractor mowing and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work, tractor mowing, and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 89 to 99, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 17.

*NEW* Mile marker 95 to 96, eastbound – Right lane closures for soil and rock testing, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 208 to 205, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for drainage work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 17. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.

Mile marker 213 to 214, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 11 at exit 213, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 17.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 226, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 17.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 224, northbound and southbound – Right lane closures for inspection of bridges over railway and Augusta Woods Drive, Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mile marker 229 to 228, southbound – Overnight lane closures for maintenance of Middle River bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 17.

*NEW* Mile marker 233 to 235, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of bridges over railway, 8 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 237 to 235, southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Tuesday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 666 (Lofton Road) and Route 667 (Dabneys Road) for paving operations, September 13-October 13 from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures just south of Staunton for inspection of Route 262 overpass bridges, Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Brief northbound and southbound slow-roll closures for overhead utility work, Sunday (September 12) between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.

*NEW* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures for inspection of I-81 overpass bridges just north of Staunton, Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) and Route 652 (University Farm Road), 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through October 2.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 887 (Vance Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 16.

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 674 (Pilson Road) and Route 670 (Wagon Shop Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 2021.

Route 703 (Hewitt Road) – Closed between Route 708 (Eidson Creek Road) and Route 876 (Swoope Road) for replacement of Eidson Creek bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion April 2022.

Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) – Road closed between Route 730 (Stribling Springs Road) and Route 759 (Oak Hill Road) for bridge work at Moffett Creek. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion October 14.

*UPDATE* Route 747 (Freemason Run Road) – Shoulder closures for tree-trimming operations between Route 760 (Bunker Hill Road) and Route 731 (Natural Chimneys Road), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through September 27.

Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) –­­ Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and 1 mile south of Route 608, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October 1.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 243 to 240, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for drainage work and paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 1.

Mile marker 244 to 258, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for line-painting operations, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through September 14.

*NEW* Mile marker 248 to 252, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 25.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 613 (Spring Creek Road) – Shoulder closures for tree-trimming operations between Route 750 (Nazarene Church Road) and Route 257 (Briery Branch Road), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through September 27.

*NEW* Route 617 (Sunset Drive) – Closed between Route 786 (Cedar Run Trail) and Route 809 (Trissels Road) for culvert replacement, Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Follow posted detour.

*UPDATE* Route 910 (Fort Lynne Road) – Closed for bridge replacement between Route 767 (Willow Run Road) and Route 765 (Amberly Road). Follow posted detour. Estimated completion September 14.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 211 – Mobile lane closures for line painting operations between Shenandoah County line and ramps to Route 340 north, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 20.

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

*NEW* Route 211 Business (town of Luray) – Mobile lane closures for line painting operations between Route 667 (Dry Run Road) and Route 211 bypass, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 16.

*UPDATE* Route 340 – Mobile lane closures for line painting operations between Rockingham County line and Warren County line, September 14-23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 340 Business – Mobile lane closures for line painting operations between Route 340 (west of Stanley) and Luray town limits, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 16.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 759 (Jollett Road) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern for bridge work near intersection with Route 607 (Weaver Road). Vehicle width restriction of 11 feet 6 inches during construction. Estimated completion October 28.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Mobile lane closures and slow-moving equipment for mowing operations, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through September 17.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 272 to 273, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of bridges over Route 263 and Route 698, 8 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

Mile marker 273 to 272, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 263 and Mill Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 1.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 281 to 282, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of bridge over Narrow Passage Creek, 8 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

Mile marker 291 to 292, northbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 near on-ramp from exit 291 due to ramp extension work. Estimated completion November 11.

*NEW* Mile marker 295 to 298, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, September 19-October 1 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 297 to 296, southbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 near on-ramp from exit 296 due to ramp extension work. Estimated completion November 11.

*NEW* Mile marker 298 to 297, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for line-painting operations, September 14-20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway/Front Royal Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line-painting operations between Frederick County line and Warren County line, September 19-23 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 211 (West Lee Highway) – Mobile lane closures for line-painting operations between Rockingham County line and I-81 interchange at New Market, September 16-24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 736 (Jiggady Road) – Closed to through traffic between northern and southern intersections with Route 617 (River Road) for slope repairs. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion September 17.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 325, northbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for line-painting operations, Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mile marker 302 to 304, northbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 at DMV truck weigh station for off-ramp extension. Scales closed until completion of project, scheduled for November 11.

Mile marker 310 to 314, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 24.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 692 (Chapel Hill Road) and Route 705 (Ebenezer Church Road), September 13-October 1 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 739 (Apple Pie Ridge Road) and Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road), 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through November 25.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound and southbound left lanes closed 24/7 through October 22 for construction of traffic-diversion road. Work is related to replacement of Opequon Creek bridge between Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road) and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive).

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 600 (Hayfield Road) – Alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 753 (Rosenberger Lane), September 12-October 1 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 600 (Hayfield Road) – Occasional lane closures for utility work between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 753 (Rosenberger Lane), 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 21.

*NEW* Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 619 (Perry Road) and Winchester city limits, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through October 1.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane) and Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) just west of Clarke County line for roadway and utility work, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound right shoulder closures for tree-removal operations between Route 603 (Castleman Road) and Route 612 (Quarry Road), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) – Eastbound right shoulder closures for tree-removal operations between Route 723 (Millwood Road) and Route 625 (Kennel Road), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 255 (Bishop Meade Road) – Northbound right shoulder closures for tree-removal operations between Route 617 (Old Chapel Road) and Route 620 (Browntown Road), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Northbound right shoulder closures for tree-removal operations between Route 610 (Fairfield Lane) and Route 611 (Elmington Lane), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Northbound and southbound overnight lane closures for inspection of traffic equipment near interchange with Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway), 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Be alert for vehicles on shoulders due to little removal, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 7 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting operations, Monday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mile marker 7 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. through September 19.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line-painting operations between Shenandoah County line and Front Royal town limits, September 19-23 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for safety improvement project, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Estimated project completion December 10.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

To obtain traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or go to www.511Virginia.org. The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. Follow VDOT on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.