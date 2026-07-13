Charlottesville: Market Street Parking Garage operating at reduced capacity

The Market Street Parking Garage in Downtown Charlottesville is operating at reduced capacity for approximately six weeks to allow for structural repairs.

The repairs, related to damage sustained during a vehicle fire, will involve the restoration of several concrete structural components on Level 3 of the garage.

Levels 2B, 3 and 4 will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians throughout the project. Levels 1A, 1B and 2A will remain open and accessible.

Visitors seeking downtown parking are encouraged to use the Water Street Parking Garage, located at 200 E. Water St.

To help maximize public parking availability, the city will relocate employee parking from the Market Street Garage to the Water Street Garage during the repair period.

The project is scheduled to run through Aug. 28.

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