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Home Harrisonburg: Section of Route 33 closing for 10 days beginning on Wednesday
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Harrisonburg: Section of Route 33 closing for 10 days beginning on Wednesday

Chris Graham
Published date:
interstate 81 i-81
Photo: © Eli Wilson/Wirestock/stock.adobe.com

The eastbound lanes of Route 33 (East Market Street) between North Carlton Street and Linda Lane/Burgess Road in Harrisonburg are expected to be closed for about 10 days beginning Wednesday morning.

The westbound lanes, which have been closed since July 6, are scheduled to reopen sometime Wednesday.

The closures are for paving and line-marking operations as part of an ongoing bridge and interchange project, with final completion scheduled for late August.

During the eastbound closure:

  • Eastbound Route 33 drivers will turn right on South Carlton Street, left on Reservoir Street, left on Evelyn Byrd Avenue, and then left on Burgess Road to return to Route 33.
  • The I-81 North exit 247A ramp onto eastbound Route 33 will be closed.
  • The I-81 South exit 247A ramp onto eastbound Route 33 will be closed.
  • The ramps from eastbound and westbound Route 33 onto I-81 South will be closed.
  • The right turns from South Carlton Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way onto Route 33 eastbound will be closed.

Digital message boards will be posted along both directions of I-81 to alert motorists that exit ramp 247A will be closed and to use exit 247B.

Detour signs will then guide eastbound Route 33 drivers to follow the posted detour route.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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