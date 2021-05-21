Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for May 24-28

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 10 to 12, eastbound – Left lane closures for maintenance of cable barrier, Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mile marker 10 to 30, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 4.

*NEW* Mile marker 24 to 35, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 159 (Dunlap Creek Road) – Be alert for higher traffic volumes due to bridge work in West Virginia. Route 159 serving as part of detour between I-64 exit 183 in West Virginia and exit 10 (Callaghan) in Virginia. Estimated completion June 4.

Route 311 (Kanawha Trail) – Be alert for higher traffic volumes due to bridge work in West Virginia. Route 311 serving as part of detour between I-64 exit 183 in West Virginia and exit 10 (Callaghan) in Virginia. Estimated completion June 4.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, trash pickup, pothole patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) – Closed between Route 617 (Jamison Mountain Road) and Route 615 (Blue Spring Run Road) for replacement of two bridges over Blue Spring Run. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion August 26. *UPDATE* Route 661 (Midland Trail) – Flagger traffic control between Route 683 (Callaghan Circle) and Route 719 (Bellegray Lane) for maintenance of Ogle Creek bridge, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 28.

Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) – Temporary traffic signals in operation 24/7 between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) during bridge replacement at Karnes Creek. Estimated project completion in September 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, pothole patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 50 to 43, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 50 to 55, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for equipment installation for bridge painting operation, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 31.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 177 to 204, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane or shoulder closures for sign inspections at various locations, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mile marker 184 to 190, northbound and southbound – Brief slow-roll closures for overhead utility work on Sunday, May 23, between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. Be alert for slowed or stopped traffic.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 192 to 190, southbound – Overnight lane closures for bridge-deck maintenance at Route 631 crossing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 11. Occasional closures of ramp from I-64 with detour in place.

*NEW* Mile marker 205 to 195, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 60 (East Midland Trail) – Overnight alternating lane closures for sign inspections between RF-742 (Memorial Lane) and FR-879 (Bares Woods Lane), 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for mowing and litter cleanup, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. through May 26.

*NEW* Mile marker 89 to 87, westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for sign inspection, 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

*NEW* Mile marker 94 to 96, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 96 to 97, eastbound – Mobile shoulder closures for sign inspection, 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

*NEW* Mile marker 96 to 98, eastbound – Right shoulder closure for traffic equipment maintenance, Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 226, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for soil and rock testing, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 229 to 228, southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation, Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 230 to 231, northbound – Overnight shoulder closures for sign inspection, 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound shoulder closure for utility work between Route 647 (Christians Creek Road) and Route 1409 (Mitchell Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 17.

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Overnight alternating lane closures for sign inspections, between Route 818 (Dunsmore Road) and Route 1917 (Church Street), 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

*NEW* Route 42 (Scenic Highway) – Alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Routed 250 (Churchville Avenue) and Route 613 (Spring Hill Road), 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 18.

*NEW* Route 250 (Three Notched Mountain Highway) – Overnight shoulder closures for sign inspections between Waynesboro eastern city limits and Nelson County line, 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Route 250 (Three Notched Mountain Highway) – Eastbound traffic detours onto I-64 at exit 99 (Afton/Waynesboro) due to rockslide on east side of Afton Mountain. No estimated reopening date.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Be alert for traffic pattern change near intersection with Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and Route 840 (Old Churchville Road). Traffic using new bridge over Bell Creek. Lane or shoulder closures possible through June 30. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour.

*NEW* Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Alternating lane closures for resurfacing operations between Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) and Staunton city limits, May 26-June 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between 0.3-mile north of Route 612 (New Hope and Crimora Road) and Route 861 (Teter Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion August 2021.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 674 (Pilson Road) and Route 670 (Wagon Shop Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 2021.

Route 703 (Hewitt Road) – Closed between Route 708 (Eidson Creek Road) and Route 876 (Swoope Road) for replacement of Eidson Creek bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion April 2022.

Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control near intersection with Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) for removal of temporary detour from Bell Creek bridge replacement, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 30.

Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and 1 mile south of Route 608, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 248 to 246, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for sign inspections, 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

*NEW* Mile marker 252 to 254, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Estimated completion June 25.

*NEW* Mile marker 252 to 256, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspections of Route 724 and Route 806 overpass bridges, 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Northbound shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 990 (Imboden Road) and Route 694 (Contentment Lane), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound alternating lane closures for paving operations between Route 602 (East Point Road) and Route 638 (Monger Hill Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 28.

*UPDATE* Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 704 (Boyers Road) and Harrisonburg city limits, 7 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday (May 23-24).

*UPDATE* Route 280 (Stone Spring Road) – Mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Harrisonburg city limits, 7 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday (May 23-24).

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 689 (Shen Lake Drive) – Alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 253 (Port Republic Road) and Route 276 (Cross Keys Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 18.

Route 713 (Meigs Lane) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern for bridge work between Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) and dead end. Vehicle width restriction of 12 feet during construction. Estimated completion July 1.

*NEW* Route 1203 (Westview Street, Dayton) – Alternating lane closures for resurfacing operations between Route 257 (Mason Street) and Route 732 (Bowman Road), May 26-June 18 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*NEW* Route 1205 (Summit Street, Dayton) – Alternating lane closures for resurfacing operations between Route 257 (Mason Street) and Route 1208 (Mill Street), May 26-June 18 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 1208 (Mill Street, Dayton) – Closed to through traffic 24/7 between Main Street (Route 42 Business) and High Street (Route 1207) for pipe installation. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion May 29.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 604 (Loop Road) – Closed for bridge work near eastern intersection with Route 609 (Naked Creek Road). Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 11.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 264 to 299, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for roadside weed control, Sunday through Wednesday nights (May 23-26) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 269 to 266, southbound – Overnight shoulder closures for sign inspections, 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 283 to 298, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 286 to 289, Northbound – Overnight shoulder closures for sign inspections, 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Mobile lane closures for ditch clearing operations between Toms Brook northern town limits and Strasburg southern town limits, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 28.

*NEW* Route 11 (North Congress Street, New Market) – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of traffic signals at intersection with Route 211 (Lee Highway), 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

*NEW* Route 211 (Old Cross Road) – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of traffic signals between Route 11 (Congress Street) and I-81 interchange, 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 678 (Fort Valley Road) – Northbound shoulder closure for utility work between Route 675 (Edinburg Gap Road) and Route 776 (Siberts Road), 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through May 27.

Route 698 (Palmyra Church Road) – Closed between Route 765 (Granstaff Lane) and Route 618 (Short Mountain Road) for pipe replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion May 28.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 325, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for roadside weed control, Sunday through Wednesday nights (May 23-26) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 302 to 304, northbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 for off-ramp extension at DMV truck weigh station. Facility is closed until completion of project, scheduled for November 11.

*NEW* Exit 307, southbound – Overnight shoulder closures along on- and off-ramps for traffic signal work, 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing between Route 659 (Valley Mill Road) and Clarke County line, Monday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Overnight flagger traffic control for traffic-signal work at intersections along Route 7 (Berryville Pike), Route 37, Route 50 (Millwood Pike), Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) and Route 522 (Northwest Turnpike). Monday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 600 (Back Mountain Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 614 (Back Mountain Road) and Route 607 (Heishman Lane), May 24-June 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1450 (Driftwood Drive) and Route 1049 (Buckingham Drive), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Traffic restrictions are for utility work and roadway reconstruction through November 2021.

*NEW* Route 661 (Redbud Road) – Closed May 24-28 between Route 11 (Martinsburg Turnpike) and Route 662 (Milburn Road) for railroad crossing repairs. Follow detour signs.

*NEW* Route 664 (Stephenson Road) – Closed May 20-21 between Route 11 (Martinsburg Turnpike) and Route 666 (Gun Club Road) for railroad crossing repairs. Follow detour signs.

*NEW* Route 753 (Rosenberger Lane) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 600 (Back Mountain Road) and dead end, May 24-June 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Overnight flagger traffic control for traffic-signal work at intersections along Route 641, 642, 657, 659, 803, 815, 991, 1322 and 1367, Monday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Boyce town limits and Berryville town limits, 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through May 24.

*UPDATE* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Overnight flagger traffic control for traffic-signal work between Route 723 (Main Street, Boyce) and Berryville northern town limits, 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 601 (Raven Rocks Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and West Virginia state line, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 28.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for roadside weed control, Sunday through Wednesday nights (May 23-26) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 15 to 7, westbound – Overnight lane closures for pavement marking, Sunday and Monday nights (May 23-24) from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 605 (Poor House Road) and Route 737 (Thunderbird Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway/Winchester Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for traffic-signal work at intersections just north and south of Front Royal town limits, 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control for grading and drainage work related to safety improvement project between Route 645 (Manassas Run Road) and Front Royal town limits, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated completion December 10.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

To obtain traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or go to www.511Virginia.org. The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. Follow VDOT on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

