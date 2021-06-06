Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for June 7-11

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 10 to 30, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 18.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, trash pickup, shoulder repairs, asphalt patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) – Closed between Route 617 (Jamison Mountain Road) and Route 615 (Blue Spring Run Road) for replacement of two bridges over Blue Spring Run. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion August 26.

Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) – Temporary traffic signals in operation 24/7 between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) during bridge replacement at Karnes Creek. Estimated project completion in September 2021.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, pothole patching, shoulder repairs, asphalt patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 50 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Brief slow-roll closures for overhead utility work on Sunday, June 6, between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. Be alert for slowed or stopped traffic.

Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for equipment installation for bridge painting operation, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 30.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 191 to 194, northbound and southbound – Brief slow-roll closures for overhead utility work on Sunday, June 6, between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. Be alert for slowed or stopped traffic.

Mile marker 192 to 190, southbound – Overnight lane closures for bridge-deck maintenance at Route 631 crossing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 11. Occasional closures of ramp from I-64 with detour in place.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 42 (Virginia Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Augusta County line and Goshen town limits for soil and rock testing, June 7-30 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, tractor mowing and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 640 (Blue Grass Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 639 (Snyder Lane) and Route 637 (Maple Sugar Road), Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work, tractor mowing, and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 229 to 228, southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation, Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 226 to 221, southbound – Overnight right lane closures for soil and rock testing, June 11-18 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 225 to 221, southbound – Be alert for work vehicles along shoulders due to survey work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 14.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound shoulder closure for utility work between Route 647 (Christians Creek Road) and Route 1409 (Mitchell Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 17.

*NEW* Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway/Scenic Highway) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 688 (Old Parkersburg Turnpike) and Route 646 (Fadley Road), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 42 (Scenic Highway) – Alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Routed 250 (Churchville Avenue) and Route 613 (Spring Hill Road), 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 18.

Route 250 (Three Notched Mountain Highway) – Eastbound traffic detours onto I-64 at exit 99 (Afton/Waynesboro) due to rockslide on east side of Afton Mountain. No estimated reopening date.

Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Alternating lane closures for resurfacing operations in the area of Route 608 (Long Meadow Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 18.

Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Alternating lane closures for resurfacing operations between Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) and Staunton city limits, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 18.

Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between 0.3-mile north of Route 612 (New Hope and Crimora Road) and Route 861 (Teter Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion August 9.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 616 (Fort Defiance Road) – Overnight lane closures for traffic signal work at intersection with Route 11 (Lee Highway), 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

*UPDATE* Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Shoulder closures for traffic signal work at intersection with Route 644 (Frontier Drive), 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

*UPDATE* Route 644 (Frontier Drive) – Shoulder closures for traffic signal work at intersection with Route 635 (Barterbrook Road), 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 674 (Pilson Road) and Route 670 (Wagon Shop Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 2021.

Route 703 (Hewitt Road) – Closed between Route 708 (Eidson Creek Road) and Route 876 (Swoope Road) for replacement of Eidson Creek bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion April 2022.

*NEW* Route 792 (Indian Mound Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) and Route 790 (Amber Road), June 7-18 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and 1 mile south of Route 608, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 241 to 242, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for inspection of Route 704 overpass bridge , 8 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.

*NEW* Mile marker 252 to 253, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for inspection of Route 724 overpass bridge , 8 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Mile marker 252 to 254, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Estimated completion June 25.

*NEW* Mile marker 260 to 261, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for inspection of Route 796 overpass bridge, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 820 (Bergton Road) and West Virginia line for maintenance of Spruce Run bridge, June 7-11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*NEW* Various roads – Overnight lane closures for traffic signal maintenance at intersections on Route 42 and Route 259 in the town of Broadway, 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 602 (East Point Road) – Alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 637 (Bryant Hollow Road) and Page County line, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 18.

Route 644 (Resort Road) – Alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing between eastern and western intersections with Route 646 (Bloomer Springs Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 18.

Route 689 (Shen Lake Drive) – Alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 253 (Port Republic Road) and Route 276 (Cross Keys Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 18.

Route 713 (Meigs Lane) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern for bridge work between Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) and dead end. Vehicle width restriction of 12 feet during construction. Estimated completion July 1.

*NEW* Route 988 (Scholars Road) – Shoulder closures for brush-cutting operations between Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) and Route 681 (Whitesel Road), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through June 18.

Route 1203 (Westview Street, Dayton) – Alternating lane closures for resurfacing operations between Route 257 (Mason Street) and Route 732 (Bowman Road), 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 18.

Route 1205 (Summit Street, Dayton) – Alternating lane closures for resurfacing operations between Route 257 (Mason Street) and Route 1208 (Mill Street), 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 18.

*NEW* Route 1208 (Mill Street, Dayton) – Closed between Route 42 Business (Main Street) and Route 1207 (High Street) for pipe installation, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through July 9.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211 – Eastbound and westbound shoulder closures at various locations in the Luray area for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 602 (Maryland Avenue, Shenandoah) – Overnight lane closures for traffic signal work at intersection with Route 340 (Fourth Street), 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Route 604 (Loop Road) – Closed for bridge work near eastern intersection with Route 609 (Naked Creek Road). Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 11.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 296 to 297, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for inspection of Route 55 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 678 (Fort Valley Road) – Southbound shoulder closure for utility work between Route 774 (Frenchman Pond Road) and Route 771 (Boyer Road), Monday to Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 1 to 0, westbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup, Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 315, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 302 to 304, northbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 at DMV truck weigh station for off-ramp extension. Facility closed until completion of project, scheduled for November 11.

*NEW* Mile marker 313 to 314, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for inspection of Route 50 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Overnight lane closures for traffic signal work between I-81 interchange and Route 719 (Warrior Drive), 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 631 (Marlboro Road) – Closed June 7-10 for CSX railroad crossing repairs between Route 648 (Passage Road) and Route 1011 (Crooked Lane). Work is weather permitting. Follow detour signs.

*NEW* Route 633 (Klines Mill Road) – Closed June 10-12 for CSX railroad crossing repairs between Route 11 (Valley Pike) and Route 625 (Hites Road). Work is weather permitting. Follow detour signs.

*NEW* Route 638 (Vauclus Road) – Closed June 8-10 for CSX railroad crossing repairs between Route 11 (Valley Pike) and Route 625 (Hites Road). Work is weather permitting. Follow detour signs.

Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1450 (Driftwood Drive) and Route 1049 (Buckingham Drive), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Traffic restrictions are for utility work and roadway reconstruction through November 2021.

*UPDATE* Route 753 (Rosenberger Lane) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 600 (Back Mountain Road) and dead end, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through June 10.

*NEW* Route 1322 (Fort Collier Road) – Overnight lane closures for traffic signal work at intersection with Route 1200 (Baker Lane), 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Westbound overnight lane closures for paving operations between Route 612 (Shepherds Mill Road) and Route 7 Business, June 6-July 1 from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m.

Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures for maintenance of railroad bridges between Route 630 (Iron Rail Lane) and Route 665 (Trenary Lane), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 11.

*NEW* Route 340 (Buckmarsh Street, Berryville) – Overnight lane closures for traffic signal work between Route 7 Business (Main Street) and Route 7 bypass, 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 601 (Raven Rocks Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and West Virginia state line, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 11.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup at various locations, Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 690 (Vista Fork Road) and Shenandoah County line, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Overnight lane closures for traffic signal work between Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) and Front Royal town limits, 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

*NEW* Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Overnight lane closures for traffic signal work between I-66 interchange and Route 661 (Fairground Road), 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

*UPDATE* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 737 (Thunderbird Road) and Route 725 (Daughter of Stars Drive), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control for grading and drainage work related to safety improvement project between Route 645 (Manassas Run Road) and Front Royal town limits, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated completion December 10.

*NEW* Route 638 (Freezeland Road) – Flagger traffic control just north of Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) for inspection of I-66 overpass bridges, Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

To obtain traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or go to www.511Virginia.org. The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. Follow VDOT on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

