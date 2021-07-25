Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for July 26-30

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 18 to 29, eastbound and westbound – Lane or shoulder closures in various locations for guardrail repairs, 4 pm. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Mile marker 15 to 16, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridges over Route 18, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, shoulder repairs and asphalt patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) – Closed between Route 617 (Jamison Mountain Road) and Route 615 (Blue Spring Run Road) for replacement of two bridges over Blue Spring Run. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion August 26.

Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) – Traffic using new Karnes Creek bridge between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road). Be alert for flagger traffic control as needed during final stages of project. Estimated completion September 2021.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work and asphalt/pothole patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge painting operations, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through July 30.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 192 to 196, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation work, Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, tractor mowing and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work, tractor mowing, and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 89 to 99, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 6.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 212 to 221, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation work, Tuesday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 213 to 207, southbound – Overnight left lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday (July 25-26).

*UPDATE* Mile marker 219 to 220, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Folly Mills Creek, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 6.

Mile marker 221 to 226, northbound – Overnight left lane closures for soil-boring operations, Sunday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 30.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 229 to 228, southbound – Overnight lane closures for maintenance of Middle River bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 20.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between 0.3-mile north of Route 612 (New Hope and Crimora Road) and Route 861 (Teter Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion August 9.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 887 (Vance Lane), July 26-August 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 674 (Pilson Road) and Route 670 (Wagon Shop Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 2021.

*NEW* Route 687 (Railroad Avenue, Craigsville) – Closed for railroad crossing repairs near intersection with Route 1101 (Hindy Street). Traffic will be detoured from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Route 703 (Hewitt Road) – Closed between Route 708 (Eidson Creek Road) and Route 876 (Swoope Road) for replacement of Eidson Creek bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion April 2022.

*NEW* Route 792 (Indian Mound Road) – Alternating lane closures for utility work just north of Route 790 (West Amber Road), July 26-August 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and 1 mile south of Route 608, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October 1.

*NEW* Route 1112 (Poplar Avenue, Craigsville) – Closed for railroad crossing repairs between Route 42 (West Craig Street) and Route 687 (Railroad Avenue.) Traffic will be detoured from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 248 to 252, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling and paving, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 20. Occasional ramp closures with detour as needed.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 260 to 263, northbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound left lane closure between Route 842 (Slate Road) and 0.2-mile east of Blazer Drive for turn-lane construction, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through August 20.

*NEW* Route 340 (North Stuart Avenue, Elkton) – Single-lane closure for utility work between C Street and Blue and Gold Drive, Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 602 (East Point Road) – Alternating lane closures for pavement marking between Route 637 (Bryant Hollow Road/Florist Road) and Page County line, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through July 30.

Route 613 (Whitmore Shop Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 33 (Rawley Pike) and Route 726 (War Branch Road), Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 701 (Silver Lake Road) – Road closed between Route 736 (Swoope Road) and Route 913 (Silling Road) for bridge replacement. Estimated completion July 30. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 765 (Gravels Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 753 (Kratzer Road) and Route 11 (North Valley Pike), Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 211 – Mobile lane closures and slow-moving equipment due to mowing operations, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

*UPDATE* Route 340 – Mobile lane closures and slow-moving equipment due to mowing operations, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 759 (Jollett Road) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern for bridge work near intersection with Route 607 (Weaver Road). Vehicle width restriction of 11 feet 6 inches during construction. Estimated completion October 28.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 269 to 268, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over North Fork Shenandoah River, July 26-August 6 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 273 to 272, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 263 and Mill Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 20.

Mile marker 291 to 292, northbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 near on-ramp from exit 291 due to ramp extension work. Estimated completion November 11.

Mile marker 295 to 298, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for drainage work and paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 27.

Mile marker 297 to 296, southbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 near on-ramp from exit 296 due to ramp extension work. Estimated completion November 11.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 302 to 304, northbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 at DMV truck weigh station for off-ramp extension. Scales closed until completion of project, scheduled for November 11.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 739 (Apple Pie Ridge Road) and Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road), July 26-November 25 from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*NEW* Various Roads – Overnight mobile lane closures along parts of Routes 7, 11, 37, 50, 127, 277 and 522 for line-painting operations, July 25 to August 11 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Hayfield Road) – Occasional lane closures for utility work between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 753 (Rosenberger Lane), 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 21.

Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1450 (Driftwood Drive) and Route 1049 (Buckingham Drive), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Traffic restrictions are for utility work and roadway reconstruction through November 2021.

Route 697 (Morgan Road) – Road closed just east of Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) for bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion July 30.

*NEW* Route 712 (West Virginia Parkway) – Possible traffic restrictions for pipe replacement between Route 1322 (Fort Collier Road) and Winchester city limits, Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) – Mobile lane closures for line-painting operations between Frederick County line and Fauquier County line, 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Be alert for work vehicles on shoulders during litter-pickup operations, Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 7 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. through August 16.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Road closed through August 6 between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for safety improvement project. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion December 10.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

