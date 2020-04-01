Staunton COVID-19 Updates: Parking, voting, more

Published Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020, 4:57 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Update for Monthly Parkers in City Garages and Wharf Parking Lot



Customers who contract with the City of Staunton for monthly parking in the New Street parking garage, the Johnson Street parking garage, the Wharf parking lot or the Augusta Street parking lot will receive a notice in the next several days informing them about recent changes. Effective mid-March, monthly charges are suspended until further notice. If a customer has already paid for the full month of March, a credit will be shown on their notice. For any questions about this change, contact the Finance Department’s Assistant Director Jessie Moyers at 540.332.3948.

Voting for the May 5 Election



Registered voters are strongly encouraged to vote by mail in the upcoming local election. To vote by mail, an application to request an absentee ballot must be completed and submitted to the voter registration office. Use reason code 2A “My disability or illness” on the application. A ballot will be mailed to you. Applications for absentee ballots may be requested/submitted:

Online using your VA driver’s license at https://vote.elections. virginia.gov/VoterInformation

virginia.gov/VoterInformation By email at goldsmithmg@ci.staunton.va.us

By printing from https://www.ci.staunton.va.us/ departments/registrar and mailing to the voter registration office

departments/registrar and mailing to the voter registration office By voicemail at 540.332.3840, stating your full name, mailing address and the number of applications you require

Applications and ballots can be mailed to, Voter Registration, PO Box 1092, Staunton, VA 24402, or deposited in the dark green city drop box on the corner of W. Beverley St. and Central Ave. Deadline for absentee applications is by 5 p.m. on April 28, 2020.

Social Security Benefits to be Paid on Time



Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefit payments will continue to be paid on time during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Social Security Administration. Local offices will continue to provide critical services over the phone and online. If you need assistance and need to call your local office please use our Social Security Office Locator.

If you receive a scam call stating that payments are being suspended to obtain any of your information or requesting any money from you:

Hang up,

Do not give out any of your information,

and report the scammer to http://oig.ssa.gov

Please visit the agency’s COVID-19 web page at www.socialsecurity.gov/ coronavirus/ for important information and updates.

Need Help? Apply for Social Services Benefits

You can apply for Social Services Benefits, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF), Medical Assistance, and Energy Assistance Program online anytime at www.commonhelp.virginia.gov. If you need assistance, please call the Social Services toll-free helpline: 855.635.4370, email commonhelp@dss.virginia.gov, or call your local agency at 540.245.5800 or 540.942.6646. You can apply and learn more about healthcare coverage at Cover Virginia website, www.coverva.org or by calling Cover Virginia Call Center at 855.242.8282.

Need Input from Small Businesses

Main Street America, of which Staunton Downtown Development Association is a member, is seeking information from small business owners about the challenges they’re facing as a result of COVID-19. They want to better understand the ability of businesses to withstand what may be several months of suppressed revenue and determine what kinds of support programs will have the most impact. Small businesses are encouraged to respond to the survey found at https://bit.ly/2Uqo0jq by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 3. The survey should only take about five minutes to complete.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments