staunton candidates forum is saturday at gypsy hill park
News

Staunton candidates forum is Saturday at Gypsy Hill Park

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:

stauntonStaunton City Council and School Board candidates will participate in a forum on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. in Gypsy Hill Park Gym.

Voters have less than a month until Election Day on Nov. 8, 2022.

Saturday’s forum, hosted by Building Bridges for the Greater Good, is an opportunity for the public to hear about the priorities of Staunton candidates in this year’s election.

Running for Staunton City Council are Alice Woods, Erik Curren, Ted Lawhorne, Yvonne Wilson, Brad Arrowood and Michele Edwards. Three seats are open in this year’s election. Stephanie Mason, Lisa Hatter, John Wilson, and Fontella L. Brown-Bundy, Velma C. Bryant, and Kristin M. Siegel are running for Staunton School Board.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

