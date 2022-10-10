staunton candidates forum is saturday at gypsy hill park

Staunton City Council and School Board candidates will participate in a forum on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. in Gypsy Hill Park Gym.

Voters have less than a month until Election Day on Nov. 8, 2022.

Saturday’s forum, hosted by Building Bridges for the Greater Good, is an opportunity for the public to hear about the priorities of Staunton candidates in this year’s election.

Running for Staunton City Council are Alice Woods, Erik Curren, Ted Lawhorne, Yvonne Wilson, Brad Arrowood and Michele Edwards. Three seats are open in this year’s election. Stephanie Mason, Lisa Hatter, John Wilson, and Fontella L. Brown-Bundy, Velma C. Bryant, and Kristin M. Siegel are running for Staunton School Board.