St. Anne’s-Belfield School hosting Elementary Girls’ Geek Day

St. Anne’s-Belfield School will host a Girls’ Geek Day for area elementary school girls on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Students are invited to join this free community event designed to spark girls’ interests in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), and will be able to access fun, collaborative, hands-on environment to learn new skills and helping them connect to other STEM programs in the community.

The first Girls’ Geek Day was held in 2013, the creation of Albemarle County Schools teacher Paula White. It was held at Crozet Elementary School with 30 girls in attendance. Today, White and Kim Wilkens, St. Anne’s-Belfield School computer science coordinator and founder of local non-profit Tech-Girls, work together with community organizations and volunteers to hold and support monthly events during the school year. In the 2018 – 2019 school year, nine Girls’ Geek Days were held with more than 500 participants representing more than 30 area schools.

This event is free for girls in Grades K – 4, but registration is required and space is limited.

For more information, visit www.tech-girls.org/girls-geek- day.

