Squirrels muster two hits, six baserunners in 6-0 defeat
The offense for the Richmond Flying Squirrels was held quiet in a 6-0 shutout defeat against the Somerset Patriots on Wednesday afternoon at The Diamond.
The Flying Squirrels (47-44, 7-15) totaled two hits and three walks against four Somerset pitchers and went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. It was the fourth time Richmond was held scoreless this season.
The Patriots (57-34, 13-9) opened the scoring in the second inning. With the bases loaded, Mickey Gasper lofted a sacrifice fly to score the first run and Max Burt lined an RBI single to center field against Richmond starter Jake Dahlberg (Loss, 3-7). After the second, Dahlberg held the Patriots to two hits over his final 3.1 innings.
Jesus Bastidas extended the Somerset lead to 3-0 in the seventh off a solo home run to left-center field.
In the top of the ninth, Austin Wells doubled the advantage to 6-0 off a three-run homer.
Patriots reliever Matt Minnick (Save, 2) pitched two scoreless innings without allowing a hit and struck out the last batter to secure the victory.
Clay Helvey entered in the seventh with two outs and the bases loaded and induced a flyout to center field to hold the Patriots off the board. Helvey set down all four batters he faced over 1.1 innings.
Somerset starter Luis Medina (Win, 4-3) struck out five batters while allowing one walk and a hit over five innings.
The Flying Squirrels will take on the Patriots in a doubleheader Thursday evening with Game 1 starting at 4:35 p.m. Thursday will be Virginia Tech Night and MBL Community Night with fireworks up close inside the fences following the game. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. and tickets are will be good for both games. Right-hander Wil Jensen (0-0. 0.00) will make the start for Richmond in Game 1, Somerset has yet to announce its starter. Right-hander Matt Frisbee (5-6, 5.05) will start Game 2 for the Flying Squirrels opposed by right-hander Randy Vasquez (0-3, 4.52) for the Patriots.
