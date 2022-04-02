Spartans grab two runs in the eighth to beat Longwood, 4-3

Published Saturday, Apr. 2, 2022, 5:53 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The UNC Greensboro Spartans used a two-run eighth inning to beat Longwood 4-3 and even up the series at one game apiece.

UNC Greensboro scored first today in the home half of the first. Zack Budzik ripped a double to left field, and Greg Hardison singled to bring him home and give the Spartans a 1-0 lead.

A Longwood response came in the fourth inning and started with a Dylan Wilkinson single up the middle. Hunter Gilliam then roped a line drive to left field, and a fielding error by the left fielder saw Wilkinson score to tie the game and Gilliam on second.

The Spartans answered the Lancers run with one of their own in the fourth. Mitchell Smith reached on a five pitch walk with two outs, and Pres Cavenaugh then hit a liner to left field that got under the Lancers left fielder and saw Smith come all the way home for the one run lead.

The Lancers claimed their first lead of the afternoon with two runs in the top of the fifth. Keondre Shelton reached with a single through the left side, and Hayden Harris ripped a double down the left field line that saw Shelton end up on third. An intentional walk to Gilliam saw the bases loaded, and Jack Schnell made them pay with a single to right field that saw both Shelton and Harris come home and give Longwood the lead.

UNCG would not go down quietly and tied the game back up in the bottom of the eighth inning line drive home run from Hogan Windish. Hardison then singled to right field, and advanced to third after a Hardison single. A delayed steal by Hardison allowed Budzik to score from third and give UNCG the lead back.

Longwood return to action tomorrow at 1 p.m. to wrap up the series with the Spartans.

Like this: Like Loading...