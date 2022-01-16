Snow, ice accumulating across Virginia: Stay off roads

Snow and ice continue to fall across most of the Commonwealth, creating dangerous travel conditions throughout Sunday and overnight into Monday.

Most roads in Virginia are currently in moderate (snow or ice on major portions of the roadway) condition.

As the storm continues to move through Virginia, road conditions are changing rapidly and impacts will vary. Freezing rain following snow in some areas have created extremely slick and treacherous conditions. High winds and icing may lead to roads blocked by downed trees, utility lines and other debris.

“We want to thank motorists for heeding our messages and staying off the roads,” said Virginia Department of Transportation Commissioner Stephen Brich. “I implore travelers to remain off the roads during and after the storm so our crews may continue to aggressively fight the snow and ice.”

Crews are continuously working around the clock to address road conditions and will do so for as long as they exist.

Reminders

Stay home. Avoid nonessential travel.

If snow or ice is on the road, conditions are hazardous.

Call 911 if you have an emergency.

Visit 511Virginia.org for the latest road conditions. Do not travel until precipitation stops and road conditions improve.

For more information on winter weather travel, visitorg/travel/snow.asp.

Resources

To report hazardous road conditions or talk to a customer service representative, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or visit online at vdot.virginia.gov.

VDOT recently partnered with Waze to add a new feature to the navigation software app that allows users to report, in real-time during winter weather, when a road has not been plowed. It will also inform travelers when they are approaching a road that has been identified by other drivers as unplowed.

Traffic information is also available on Twitter @511statewideVA; for general VDOT information, follow @VaDOT.

Road condition definitions

Closed – road is closed to all traffic.

Severe – drifting or partially blocked road.

Moderate – snow or ice on major portions of the roadway.

Minor – bare pavement except for isolated spots of snow, ice or slush. Drive with caution.