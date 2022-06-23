Single-vehicle crash in Franklin County takes like of Boones Mill man

AFP
Last updated:
Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic / urba
(© astrosystem – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality at 12:27 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Wades Gap Road and Dillon’s Mill Road in Franklin County.

A 2006 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling south on Dillon’s Mill Road, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment.

Jason Lynn Hicks, 44, of Boones Mill, drove the Chevrolet.  Mr. Hicks was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.


AFP

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.