Sierra Club scorecard shows continued action on climate, environment, justice

Published Thursday, Jul. 15, 2021, 6:19 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Sierra Club Virginia chapter today released its annual legislative scorecard, an informative scoring of legislators’ votes for constituents concerned about protecting Virginia’s environment.

Votes scored include energy policies, climate solutions, voting rights and environmental justice. Sixty-three out of one hundred forty legislators scored an “A” on this year’s “Climate, Energy, and Justice Legislative Scorecard”.

“The adoption of Clean Car Standards was a massive win for clean air, protecting over-burdened communities from tailpipe pollution and positioning Virginia for a 100 percent clean transportation future” said Connor Kish, legislative and political director for the Sierra Club Virginia chapter. “Justice is a cornerstone of the grading standards used. So, lawmakers who also ensured the right to fair and equitable access to the ballot received the highest scores.”

“Many Virginia legislators worked hard to deliver some crucial climate and environmental justice legislation this year,” Kate Addleson, Sierra Club Virginia chapter director, said. “As members of the House of Delegates prepare for election season, this scorecard offers a valuable guide to voters on which lawmakers consistently support strong policies for climate action and environmental justice.”

The Sierra Club Virginia chapter sets a high scoring standard for lawmakers to receive a top grade. For a second year in a row, the majority of legislators prioritized the environment, resulting in over 60 legislators scoring a grade of “A” this year.

View the complete 2021 Climate, Energy and Justice Scorecard at vasierra.club/scscorecard2021.