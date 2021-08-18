SeaWolves top Flying Squirrels in extras

In an extra-innings contest that saw three runs off 11 combined hits, the Richmond Flying Squirrels fell, 2-1, to the Erie SeaWolves in 10 innings Tuesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (44-47) left three runners stranded in the final two innings and went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Richmond is 2-6 in extra-inning contests this year.

After Simon Whiteman walked to begin the first inning, he stole second for his 15th stolen base on the season then was pushed to third base on a flyout. With David Villar batting, a wild pitch from Joey Wentz allowed Whiteman to cross home and push Richmond ahead, 1-0.

Erie (50-41) evened the score, 1-1, in the second inning when Dylan Rosa hit a solo home run off Aaron Blair. It was Rosa’s seventh home run of the season.

Following the steady work from Blair, the Flying Squirrels pitching staff held the SeaWolves hitless from the fifth through ninth innings while allowing one baserunner.

Dylan Rosa gave the SeaWolves a 2-1 lead in the top of the 10th inning off an RBI single on the first pitch from Joey Marciano (Loss, 3-4) that brought Andre Lipcius home from second.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, SeaWolves reliever Gerson Moreno (Win, 5-2) held the Flying Squirrels scoreless after stranding baserunners at first and third.

Blair finalized 5.0 innings of work with three hits and one run allowed while striking out a season-high five SeaWolves. Luis Amaya followed with a season-high five strikeout performance against the nine batters he faced in 3.0 innings of work.

Wentz pitched 4.2 innings in his start with one run allowed off three hits and six strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels continue the series against the SeaWolves on Wednesday with a first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Left-handed pitcher Michael Plassmeyer (1-6, 4.42) will start for Richmond opposed by right-hander Elvin Rodriguez (4-4, 5.63) for Erie.

On Wednesday, the Flying Squirrels honor teachers, administrators, and support staff with the Chesterfield and Richmond Back to School Night presented by M&T Bank & Chick-fil-A. Employees from Chesterfield County and the City of Richmond can receive a free General Admission ticket with a valid school ID while supplies last. It is also Wine and K-9s with five-dollar glasses of wine from 5:30-7:30 and dogs are admitted free to Funnville every Wednesday home game. Please request a dog-friendly seating section if accompanied by a pet. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.