Scam alert: Caller targeting Augusta County residents claiming to be sheriff’s deputy, asking for money
A scam is targeting residents in Augusta County with a caller purporting to be a sheriff’s deputy requesting money to get out of a warrant.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reported on the scam Friday. The calls are coming from the 540-997-3149 phone number, with the caller identifying himself as Sgt. Davis, Deputy Cruz, Lt. Daniels or another deputy from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.
If you don’t answer the phone, a voicemail message is left telling you that they need information from them, and to call them back. When you call the phone number back, there is a recording, similar to the recording for the ACSO’s non-emergency number, saying this is the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, and giving you a list of options to select.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office stresses that it will not call you and ask you to give money to get out of warrants, tell you that you will be arrested if you don’t pay a certain amount of money, tell you to purchase gift cards, ask you for money for bond, banking account information, or any kind money rendered in lieu of getting arrested.
The non-emergency number for the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is 540-245-5333. If you get a call from 540-997-3149, or anything similar, and the person says they are with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, simply hang up the phone.