Sam Rasoul statement on loss in lieutenant governor primary

Published Tuesday, Jun. 8, 2021, 9:34 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul offered congratulations to Northern Virginia Del. Haya Ayala on her victory in the Democratic Party lieutenant governor race Tuesday night.

Ayala was at 37.1 percent in the seven-candidate race at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Rasoul was polling in second at 24.3 percent.

“I congratulate Del. Ayala on her victory tonight,” Rasoul said. “It was an honor to run in the most diverse Lieutenant Governor’s primary in Virginia history, with a slate of candidates that truly looks like and represents all of Virginia, and I will be working hard to help elect Delegate Ayala this November.

“Although it did not end in victory, I’m incredibly thankful for all the support our campaign, and that I personally, received from people all across Virginia. I thank my wife, Layaly, and our three children, Jennah, Amirah and Issa, for all the love and joy they have given me. I thank my friends and mentors in Roanoke and my colleagues in the General Assembly for their years of guidance. And I thank everyone who joined us, from local elected officials and grassroots leaders to our campaign staff and volunteers across the Commonwealth, for their tireless work supporting our campaign.”

Related

Comments