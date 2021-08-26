safeTALK suicide-prevention training offered Sept. 29

Mental Health America of Augusta, Valley Community Services Board, Rockbridge Area Community Services Board and Lock & Talk Virginia present safeTALK on Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Waynesboro.

The training is being offered as part of Suicide Prevention Awareness month.

There is no cost for the training. However, pre-registration is required.

safeTALK is a 3 1/2-hour training program that prepares helpers to identify persons with thoughts of suicide and connect them to suicide first-aid resources. Most people with thoughts of suicide, either directly or indirectly, invite help to stay safe. Alert helpers know how to identify and work with these opportunities to help protect life. Powerful videos illustrate both non-alert and alert responses. Discussion and practice stimulate learning.

Space is limited.

Strict COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

Temperatures of all participants will be checked upon arrival

Masks must be worn by participants at all times

Participants must adhere to 6 ft. social distancing guidelines

If you are not feeling well or someone in your household is not feeling well prior to training, please email us and you will be prioritized for a future training

No outside food or drink is permitted; breakfast is your responsibility; we will provide a boxed lunch to go at the conclusion of training

Training and refreshments are offered at no cost thanks to the generous support of the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, Mental Health America of Augusta, Valley Community Services Board, Rockbridge Area Community Services and Lock & Talk Virginia.

After you complete the course, you may apply for CEUs here: www.ceunits.com/livingworks.

Instructors will be Crystal Graham and BreAnne Rogers. Erin Botkin will serve as the Community Support Representative for the training.

To register, email your name, agency (if applicable) and phone number to Crystal Graham at crystalabbegraham@gmail.com