Route 623 bridge on Frederick/Shenandoah county line to open on Friday

Published Thursday, May. 13, 2021, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The new Cedar Creek bridge on Route 623 at the Frederick-Shenandoah county line southwest of the town of Stephens City is scheduled to open to traffic Friday.

Route 623 traffic has been detoured since construction started in spring 2020. The detour will be lifted when the bridge opens, but drivers should be alert for possible traffic restrictions during the final stages of construction.

Contractors replaced a 1932 single-lane bridge with a new structure that has two 10-foot lanes and five-foot shoulders. A contract valued at $1,994,069.45 was awarded to Kanawha Stone Company Inc. of Nitro, W.Va., in January 2020. The contract has a fixed completion date of June 4. All work is weather permitting.

Additional information about the project can be found at www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/frederick_county_8211_route_623_fromans_road_cedar_creek_bridge.asp.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit 511Virginia.org. For other assistance call the VDOT Customer Service Center, available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week. Citizens can dial 1-800-FOR- ROAD (1-800-367-7623) from anywhere in the state to report road hazards, ask transportation questions, or get information related to Virginia’s roads.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. Follow VDOT on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Related

Comments