Route 151 to close overnight next week at U.S. 250: Traffic will follow signed detour

Published Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, 5:35 pm

Route 151 in northwestern Nelson County will be closed overnight next week just south of its intersection with U.S. 250 during installation of three temporary stream diversion pipes for the roundabout project at the intersection.

Depending on the weather, Route 151 will close to traffic between U.S. 250 and Route 803 (Goodloe Lane) from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday, or from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. Message boards along the roads will update motorists as to the final selected date.

During the detour, flaggers and signs will direct motorists onto Goodloe Lane and Route 795 (Old Turnpike Road). The traffic will alternate directions with flow controlled by the flaggers. The flaggers will give emergency vehicles priority along the detour route.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the Culpeper District’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.