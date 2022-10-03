Rockingham County: Jeep runs stoplight on Route 33, killing McGaheysville man

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County that occurred Saturday at 1:25 p.m. at the intersection of Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 620 (Indian Trail Road).

A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on Route 33 when it failed to stop at a red light and collided with a southbound 2003 Oldsmobile Alero. The Oldsmobile had a green light.

The driver of the Jeep, Zaidoon A.K. Al Majidi, 30, of McGaheysville, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Oldsmobile, Richard S. Smith, 82, of McGaheysville, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Al Majidi was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.