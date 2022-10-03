Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
rockingham county jeep runs stoplight on route 33 killing mcgaheysville man
Local

Rockingham County: Jeep runs stoplight on Route 33, killing McGaheysville man

News Desk
Last updated:
police-fire-ems
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County that occurred Saturday at 1:25 p.m. at the intersection of Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 620 (Indian Trail Road).

A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on Route 33 when it failed to stop at a red light and collided with a southbound 2003 Oldsmobile Alero. The Oldsmobile had a green light.

The driver of the Jeep, Zaidoon A.K. Al Majidi, 30, of McGaheysville, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Oldsmobile, Richard S. Smith, 82, of McGaheysville, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Al Majidi was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

News Desk

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

baseball

MLB Playoff Primer: Where things stand as the calendar flips to October
Scott Ratcliffe
vote

Waynesboro Voter Guide: Big changes ahead for city voters on Election Day
Crystal Graham

There’s a whole lot of change in Waynesboro when it comes to voting in November.

coach k
, ,

Jon Scheyer ready to hit the ground running on the post-Coach K era at Duke
Chris Graham

Among the rules in sports, specific to coaching, is, you don’t want to be the guy following the legend. There aren’t many bigger sports legends than Coach K, which means, you don’t want to be Jon Scheyer.

chase elliott

Chase Elliott gets win at Talladega, punches ticket to NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Round of 8
Sports Desk
car title loan
, ,

Virginians keeping up with new market: Car flipping acquired niche after COVID-19 pandemic
Rebecca Barnabi
transgender
, , ,

Alexandria, Richmond will not follow Youngkin’s anti-trans student policies
Chris Graham
Baltimore Ravens
, ,

Forget analytics: Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn’t trust his defense vs. Bills
Scott German