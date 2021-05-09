Rockbridge County: Route 39 closed May 11-12 for railroad crossing work

Published Sunday, May. 9, 2021, 9:09 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Part of Route 39 in Rockbridge County will be closed from 8 a.m. Tuesday through 5 p.m. Wednesday to allow Buckingham Branch Railroad to upgrade a crossing east of Route 780 in the Goshen area.

During the work, Route 39 will be closed to through traffic between Route 780 and Route 601 (Millard Burke Memorial Highway).

The following detours will be in place:

Drivers east of the work zone will follow Route 39 east to the Lexington area, turn right on Route 11 (Lee Highway) and then an immediate right onto Interstate 64 westbound. Drivers then take exit 43 (Goshen) and follow Route 780 north to the end of the detour.

Drivers west of the work zone will follow Route 780 south and Interstate 64 east to exit 55 (Lexington). Drivers then turn left onto Route 11 and left on Route 39, then proceed west to the end of the detour.

All work is weather permitting.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit 511Virginia.org. For other assistance call the VDOT Customer Service Center, available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week. Citizens can dial 1-800-FOR- ROAD (1-800-367-7623) from anywhere in the state to report road hazards, ask transportation questions, or get information related to Virginia’s roads.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. Follow VDOT on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Related

Comments