Rockbridge County: Pavement work to close I-81 Exit 205 northbound on-ramp

VDOT will close the Interstate 81 exit 205 northbound on-ramp on Thursday from 8 p.m. to midnight. Crews will be performing pavement soil testing. This location is in Rockbridge County.

Travelers wishing to enter I-81 northbound can take Route 606 (Raphine Road) east to Route 11 north and access I-81 at exit 213 off of Route 11 in Augusta County.

The soil testing work is separate from the I-81 exit 205 northbound and southbound project that is on-going. The project work currently impacts on and off-ramp shoulders with closures 24/7 plus occasional ramp closures as needed.

Improvements to I-81 exit 205 and Route 606 are designed to reduce traffic congestion and enhance safety. Virginia’s SMART SCALE program and the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program fund the project. It includes ramp extensions, turn lanes, shoulder widening and turning-radius improvements.

In July, VDOT awarded a $4,695,094.60 contract to A & J Development and Excavation Inc. of Mount Crawford. The project is scheduled for completion in fall 2022.

Additional information about the I-81 Exit 205 project is found on the VDOT website at: www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/rockbridge_county_-_route_606_at_i-81_exit_205.asp

All work is weather permitting.