Rockbridge County: Interstate 81 ramp closures next week at Exit 205

Overnight ramp closures at the interchange of Interstate 81 and Route 606 at Exit 205 in Rockbridge County are scheduled to begin Monday and continue through Wednesday.

The ramp closures allow contractors for the Virginia Department of Transportation to move concrete barriers protecting the work zone, as part of a $4.7 million interchange improvement project.

All work is weather permitting.

From 7 p.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Tuesday, the off-ramp from southbound I-81 to Route 606 will be closed for removal of concrete barriers.

From 8 p.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday, the off-ramp from northbound I-81 to Route 606 will be closed for installation of concrete barriers.

From 8 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday, the on-ramp from Route 606 to northbound I-81 will be closed for installation of concrete barriers.

Virginia State Police will help enforce the overnight ramp closures. Digital message signs will guide motorists on detour routes.

Improvements to I-81 exit 205 and Route 606 are designed to reduce traffic congestion and enhance safety. Virginia’s SMART SCALE program and the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program fund the project. It includes ramp extensions, turn lanes, shoulder widening and turning-radius improvements.

In July, VDOT awarded a $4,695,094.60 contract to A & J Development and Excavation Inc. of Mount Crawford, Va. The project is scheduled for completion in fall 2022.

Additional information about the I-81 Exit 205 project is found on the VDOT website at www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/rockbridge_county_-_route_606_at_i-81_exit_205.asp .