Roby hits eighth homer for Richmond in 2-1 win against Bowie on Friday

Sean Roby’s two-run homer in the first inning provided enough offense to back a strong pitching night as the Richmond Flying Squirrels topped the Bowie Baysox, 2-1, on Friday at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (11-8) had just two hits in the game, including Roby’s eighth homer of the season.

After a walk by Mike Gigliotti to open the top of the first, Roby launched his two-run homer over the left field fence off of Bowie starter Antonio Velez (Loss, 0-2) to open a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Roby tied the Flying Squirrels’ franchise record for the most home runs in a calendar month with his eighth, evening Jarrett Parker’s mark from May 2013. Seven of Roby’s home runs this season have come at The Diamond.

The Baysox scored their lone run in the top of the second with a sacrifice fly by Gunnar Henderson.

Richmond starter Gray Fenter pitched three innings and allowed one run with four walks and five strikeouts.

Solomon Bates (Win, 3-0) took over in the fourth and navigated through three scoreless innings. Travis Perry, Taylor Rashi and R.J. Dabovich (Save, 1) worked an inning each to finish the game.

The Flying Squirrels picked up their second and final hit of the night in the bottom of the seventh with a single by Frankie Tostado, who has collected 10 hits over his last six games.

The Baysox stranded eight runners on base and went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Over the last two games, Bowie has gone 1-for-23 with runners in scoring position.

The homestand continues Saturday with the first Faith Night of the season, where fans can enjoy music and player testimonials before the game. Plus, In-Your-Face Fireworks will blast up close and inside the fences after the game. Right-handed pitcher Matt Frisbee (0-1, 3.18) will get the start for Richmond opposed by Bowie right-hander Zach Peek (0-1, 4.15). Gates open at 5:00 p.m. with first pitch schedule for 6:05 p.m.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

