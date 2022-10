The Roanoke Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 15-year-old juvenile.

Dana Nayeli Penate-Vasquez was last seen in Roanoke, on Tuesday. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket, a black shirt, and a backpack. She has tattoos on the right side of her neck, on her right forearm, and on her stomach.

If you have any information on Penate-Vasquez’s whereabouts, contact the Roanoke City Police Department at 540-853-2212.