Rincones, Wilson go back-to-back, but Squirrels fall at Erie, 7-2
The Richmond Flying Squirrels started a comeback with back-to-back homers in the fourth inning but fell to the Erie SeaWolves, 7-2, Tuesday night at The Diamond.
The Flying Squirrels (64-69, 24-40) were held to five hits, three for extra bases, and left six runners on base in the defeat.
The SeaWolves (78-55, 39-25) jumped to a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Josh Crouch lofted an RBI single down the right field line.
With the bases loaded in the fourth inning, Daniel Cabrera lifted a sacrifice fly to right field to give Erie a two-run advantage. Andrew Navigato lined an RBI single off starter Matt Frisbee (Loss, 5-10) and the SeaWolves executed a double steal to score a runner from third later in the inning to extend the lead to 4-0.
Diego Rincones and Will Wilson started the fourth inning with back-to-back solo home runs to close the score to 4-2. It was the fifth time the Flying Squirrels have launched back-to-back homers.
Wilson now has 10 home runs this season with Richmond and is one of eight Richmond hitters with 10 or more homers.
Erie began the top of the ninth with back-to-back baserunners off a walk and a single. Navigato hammered a three-run homer to left field to extend the Erie lead to 7-2.
Relievers Wil Jensen and Melvin Adon combined for four scoreless innings with five strikeouts.
Erie starter Sawyer Gipson-Long pitched 4.2 innings with four hits, two runs and three walks allowed with five strikeouts. Gerson Moreno (Win, 3-2) tossed 1.1 scoreless frames with one hit and three strikeouts.
Left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison (4-2, 3.19) will start for Richmond opposed by left-hander Brant Hurter (0-2, 12.00) for Erie.
