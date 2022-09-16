Richmond Flying Squirrels come from behind four times, finally beat Erie SeaWolves in 12 on Thursday night
In a 12-inning classic, Jacob Heyward delivered a walk-off single and sealed an 8-7 win for the Richmond Flying Squirrels over the Erie SeaWolves Thursday night at The Diamond.
Five of the eight total runs scored by Richmond (64-70, 24-41) came with two outs in their second consecutive extra-innings game against Erie (79-56, 40-26).
Trailing by one run in the seventh, Diego Rincones plated the game-tying run with an RBI single to even the score at 5-5.
Clay Helvey stranded two runners in a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout to keep the game tied. Daniel Tillo allowed an unearned run in the 10th inning off an RBI groundout from Daniel Cabrera to send Erie ahead, 6-5.
In the bottom of the 10th, Jacob Heyward appeared as a pinch hitter and tied the game at 6-6 off a fielder’s choice that scored Will Wilson from third base.
The SeaWolves moved to a 7-6 advantage in the 11th when Parker Meadows hit an RBI single to center field.
Rincones collected his fourth RBI of the night in the bottom of the 11th off a groundout that scored Brett Auerbach to notch the score even at 7-7. Wil Jensen (Win, 2-2) set down the SeaWolves in order in the top of the 12th with a flyout, a strikeout and a groundout.
With Wilson at third base and one out in the 12th, Heyward blasted a base hit to left-center field for an 8-7, walk-off win. It was the second walk-off hit for Heyward’s career with Richmond, both against the SeaWolves. He also had a walk-off, 10th-inning grand slam in 2019.
In the first, Dane Myers led off the ballgame with a solo home run to left-center field to give Erie a 1-0 lead.
Richmond responded with a two-run homer from Wilson in the bottom of the first inning to take a 2-1 lead. It was the third home run over Wilson’s last four games and his 11th with the Flying Squirrels this year.
The SeaWolves evened the score at 2-2 when Myers hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning.
With the bases loaded in the fifth inning, Rincones sent a single to left field that scored two runs and gave Richmond a 4-2 lead.
Erie fought back with a two-run sixth inning to tie the game at 4-4. Chris Wright entered the game with two outs and the bases loaded and notched a strikeout to close out the frame. Wright finished the night with five strikeouts over 2.1 innings.
Quincy Nieporte pushed the SeaWolves in front, 5-4, with a solo home run in the seventh.
Richmond starter Landen Roupp tossed five innings, allowing three hits, two runs and two walks with two strikeouts.
