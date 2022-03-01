Richmond elementary school teacher named AITC Teacher of the Year

Published Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022, 9:02 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Miriam Thomas, a fifth-grade teacher at Barack Obama Elementary School in the city of Richmond, has been named the Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom 2022 Teacher of the Year.

The award recognizes a Virginia educator for incorporating agriculture into his or her core curriculum.

Thomas is a language arts and history teacher who grew up visiting her grandmother’s farm. Her own experiences with agriculture, along with the school’s inner city setting and knowledge that many of her students have little exposure to farming, led her to teach about the sources of their food and to explore how agriculture touches their lives.

One of her projects was a literature study with the novel A Taste of Esperanza Rising by Pam Muñoz Ryan. The novel mentions a variety of fruits and vegetables, which Thomas brought to class. She discussed how they’re cultivated and which ones are grown in Virginia, and she described the farms that produce them. Students also learned how to cook and prepare the foods and brought home recipe books for their parents and caregivers.

“Miriam strives to instill in her students a love and respect for agriculture and the environment,” said Tammy Maxey, Virginia AITC programs director. “A previous AITC grant winner in 2021, she has dedicated herself to providing meaningful hands-on learning and presents her students with opportunities to practice and develop lifetime skills.”

As Virginia AITC Teacher of the Year, Thomas will receive a scholarship to the 2022 National AITC Conference in June and a $500 cash award.

The Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom is a 501c3 nonprofit organization supported by individuals and businesses throughout the commonwealth. The program promotes a greater understanding and appreciation of agriculture through education and outreach activities such as providing accurate agriculture resources, school grants and professional development.

To learn more and support, visit AgInTheClass.org.