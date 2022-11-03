Menu
richmond crash involving overheight truck on i 95 kills chesterfield man
News

Richmond: Crash involving overheight truck on I-95 kills Chesterfield man

Chris Graham
Published:
interstate 95
(© kthx1138 – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police responded to a fire on the interstate southbound I-95 at the 76-mile marker at 12:04 p.m. Wednesday that ended up killing a Chesterfield man.

Upon arrival, troopers found a 2007 Sterling Silver LT8500, a septic truck, fully engulfed in flames.

A 2020 Cascadia Freightliner, whose load of I-beams was overheight, struck the Belvidere Road overpass at a high rate of speed. The I-beam then struck the septic truck causing an explosion and the vehicle to overturn and become engulfed in flames.

The driver of the septic truck, Brent Szarzynski, 36 of Chesterfield, died on the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt.

This crash is under investigation with the assistance of the Division One Crash Reconstruction Team.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

