Richmond: Crash involving overheight truck on I-95 kills Chesterfield man

Virginia State Police responded to a fire on the interstate southbound I-95 at the 76-mile marker at 12:04 p.m. Wednesday that ended up killing a Chesterfield man.

Upon arrival, troopers found a 2007 Sterling Silver LT8500, a septic truck, fully engulfed in flames.

A 2020 Cascadia Freightliner, whose load of I-beams was overheight, struck the Belvidere Road overpass at a high rate of speed. The I-beam then struck the septic truck causing an explosion and the vehicle to overturn and become engulfed in flames.

The driver of the septic truck, Brent Szarzynski, 36 of Chesterfield, died on the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt.

This crash is under investigation with the assistance of the Division One Crash Reconstruction Team.