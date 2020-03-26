Revised schedule for I-64 ramp closures in Covington

VDOT has updated the schedule of interchange ramp closures for eastbound Interstate 64 exit 14 in the city of Covington.

The changes also include brief road closures for South Durant Road near the I-64 interchange. The ramp and road closures are now set for March 28-31, 2020.

These closures allow utility crews to pull power lines over the affected roadways. The work is scheduled as follows:

Saturday and Sunday, March 28-29, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday and Tuesday, March 30-31, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During those times, the eastbound I-64 on- and off-ramps at exit 14 will be closed. Detour routes will assist motorists who need to get to or from eastbound I-64. Closures on South Durant Road will be intermittent and are expected to last for up to 10 minutes at a time.

The utility work is weather dependent and the closure schedule is subject to change.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at 511Virginia.org. For other assistance call the VDOT Customer Service Center, available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week. Citizens can dial 1-800-FOR- ROAD (1-800-367-7623) from anywhere in the state to report road hazards, ask transportation questions, or get information related to Virginia’s roads.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

