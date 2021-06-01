Review the Charlottesville Draft Future Land Use Map, other plan updates

The City of Charlottesville has announced an extension of the opportunity to review draft Comprehensive Plan updates as part of Cville Plans Together.

The city is working in partnership with a consultant team on an effort to update Charlottesville’s Comprehensive Plan (including an Affordable Housing Plan) and then complete a zoning ordinance rewrite. This project, called Cville Plans Together, is an opportunity for the community to actively participate in updating the future vision for the city, with a focus on equity and affordability.

Through June 13, you are invited to provide your input on draft materials, including updates to Comprehensive Plan chapters and the proposed Future Land Use Map.

Visit the Cville Plans Together website to view:

A 6-page summary packet, with an overview of the Cville Plans Together process, and additional information related to the current community review and comment period

The draft materials available for review, including:

Draft updates to the topic-specific chapters of the Comprehensive Plan (or a one-page summary of updates)

The draft Future Land Use Map

Responses to frequently-asked questions

A webinar recording (and presentation slides), with an overview of the draft chapter updates and draft Future Land Use Map

(Note that some materials on the website may still reference the previous May 31 deadline; these are being updated to reflect the new June 13 deadline.)

