Researchers shed light on water quality impacts of Fredericksburg region

Sample sees Fredericksburg as a kind of “Goldilocks city” for monitoring urban runoff water quality. It is small enough to gather data efficiently, but large enough to represent similar urban areas many times Fredericksburg’s size.

“My research group has worked in larger urban areas like Virginia Beach and Northern Virginia, and their stormwater systems are extremely complex,” said Sample. “We need very detailed data at a small scale to develop the model and assess the sub-watersheds. Fredericksburg is compact in terms of scale and size, making our effort easier. However, Fredericksburg is very urban and growing fast, so we can make a difference here by providing this information now.”

Sample’s team will conduct monitoring using methods from his ongoing research in Virginia Beach, where he has gathered runoff water quality data and developed modeling to evaluate stormwater controls, or “best management practices” (commonly referred to as BMPs). In Fredericksburg, Sample’s team will divide the area into watersheds and select five locations linked to different land uses, taking samples at the lowest point of each watershed.

The research group will use the collected data to “train” a model to recreate runoff flows and water quality of each sub-watershed.

“By matching observed events, the model can be used to predict water quality given any series of storm events from historical rainfall records, or projected rainfall from climate models,” said Sample.

Modeling will also allow the researchers to simulate the effectiveness of best management practices. To comply with mandates for pollution reduction in each Virginia county, local stormwater management programs rely on BMPs to reduce runoff and improve water quality. BMPs can include policy, behavior change (like reduced fertilizer use), and physical structures like retention ponds and rain gardens. Sample’s model will evaluate how structural BMPs can best be sized to treat the estimated pollutant loadings identified.

Recently, his team developed a way to control the model and run it repeatedly to select the most cost-effective group of BMPs for meeting downstream water quality goals. If runoff water quality loads are found to be cleaner than measured 40 years ago, stormwater management programs may be informed to adjust for potentially lower-cost structural BMPs. With updated water quality data and recommendations for cost-effective BMP installation, the Fredericksburg region and others across Virginia can plan smarter for reducing pollution in their watersheds.

Lee Daniels will track and investigate solutions for a water quality issue that starts with the excavation of soil and underlying geologic materials. Naturally occurring sulfidic materials are present under much of Fredericksburg’s land, according to Daniels, who has studied soil in Fredericksburg and surrounding counties since the late 1990s.

Land clearing and construction activity for projects like housing developments, airports, and industrial parks can trigger the formation of what are known as “acid sulfate soils” during excavation. These extremely acidic soils eat away at metal and concrete building materials, compromise structural stability, allow for acid runoff and erosion, and pollute surface water. Homeowners can see acid sulfate soil processes manifesting in dead lawns and red-stained, crumbling sidewalks.

Daniels will collaborate with the development community, mainly geotechnical engineers, to acquire and map geological data pinpointing where new rounds of active development will take place. Daniels and post-doc Zenah Orndorff will collect samples of soil materials from those sites to test for the presence of acid-forming materials and analyze the need for remedial treatments like liming or isolation. They’ll then make treatment recommendations and evaluate their longevity. Daniels also aims to dive deeper into the issue in the context of water quality.

“If leaching and runoff from acid-forming materials aren’t treated properly, extremely acidic and metal-rich water kills headwater streams,” said Daniels. “There’s a direct threat to local water quality and to species such as fish, frogs, turtles, crabs, and whatever else is living in those receiving streams. There’s no question that there are and have been significant, very negative local impacts from the acid-forming materials to local drainages.”