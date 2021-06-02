Reports: Krzyzewski stepping down at Duke next spring

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will step down after the 2021-2022 season, and long-time assistant Jon Scheyer has been tapped as the coach-in-waiting.

The news has been developing throughout the day Wednesday, with Stadium first breaking the story about Coach K’s decision to step down, and ESPN reporting that its sources have Scheyer in line to be the successor.

ESPN also added the wrinkle that Duke did talk to outside candidates for the job, including Duke alum and current Harvard coach Tommy Amaker, before deciding on Scheyer.

Krzyzewski, 74, has an 1,170-361 record in 46 seasons as a college head coach, including his five-year stint at Army.

He has led Duke to 12 Final Fours and five national titles – and 12 regular-season ACC titles and 15 ACC Tournament titles – in his 41 years at the school.

Scheyer is a 2010 Duke alum who averaged 18.2 points per game as a senior, a season which he capped with a 15-point effort in the Blue Devils’ 61-59 win over Butler for Krzyzewski’s fourth national title.

He joined Coach K’s staff at Duke in 2013 after stints in the NBA D League, Israel and Spain.

Story by Chris Graham

