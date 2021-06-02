Rasoul to host Marshall Plan for Moms discussion with Girls Who Code CEO Reshma Saujani

Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul will host a virtual discussion with Reshma Saujani, founder of Girls Who Code and the Marshall Plan For Moms, on Wednesday.

In February, as reports showed millions of women forced to leave their jobs and women’s workforce participation hitting a 33-year low, Rasoul, a candidate for the Democratic Party nomination for lieutenant governor, introduced a Virginia Marshall Plan for Moms as the first comprehensive policy rollout of his statewide campaign.

In May, Rasoul released a television ad, “Essential,” focused on the Marshall Plan for Moms and featuring Layaly Rasoul, an essential health care worker, and their three children.

The discussion will be livestreamed on Del. Rasoul’s Facebook page from noon to 12:30 p.m. ET.

