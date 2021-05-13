Rasoul releases second TV ad, ‘Essential,’ focusing on Marshall Plan For Moms

Del. Sam Rasoul’s campaign for the Democratic Party nomination for lieutenant governor released its second television ad on Thursday, “Essential.”

The ad highlights Rasoul’s wife Layaly, a dental hygenist, and Rasoul’s bold plan to guarantee affordable childcare, paid medical and sick leave, fair scheduling, and more with a Virginia Marshall Plan for Moms.

The Marshall Plan for Moms was the first comprehensive plan released by Rasoul’s campaign as national data showed women’s workforce participation hit a 33-year low in January 2021.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren pointed to policies in the Marshall Plan in her endorsement of Rasoul’s campaign earlier this month.

Rasoul’s campaign has hosted virtual listening sessions with Virginia moms to introduce the plan and hear how longstanding inequities made worse by the pandemic have upended their careers. Rasoul also pledged that a senior staffer in his lieutenant governor’s office would be a director of mothers advocacy to focus on enacting policies in the Marshall Plan.

The ad will air on both cable and broadcast in the Richmond media market and on cable in the Northern Virginia market. It will also run on digital platforms.

